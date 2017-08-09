Do you want more Daniel Craig as James Bond? Because you are almost definitely going to get some more of him in the future. After a whole lot of back and forth, it is all but officially confirmed that 49-year-old actor is going to be back for James Bond 25 after seemingly being totally done with the franchise after Spectre. Now we have the somewhat surprising claim that Daniel Craig has signed on for not one but two more turns as 007.

The report comes from The Sun who state that producer Barbara Brocolli has convinced Daniel Craig to do both James Bond 25 and James Bond 26. Though, they do note that he hasn't signed on the dotted line yet. This information comes from an unidentified source, so it may not be totally concrete, but it certainly would be surprising considering that Craig said he'd rather "slash his wrists" then do another James Bond movie. Here's what the report had to say about it.

"There was plenty of talk about who would be the next Bond but Barbara has managed to talk Daniel into two more films. He is loved by audiences around the world and has driven a real resurgence for the movies at the box office, so bosses knew they couldn't lose him just yet. The script is nearly ready for the 25th film, provisionally titled Shatterhand and scheduled to be released in November 2019, so there is no time to waste on getting Daniel locked in. But the deal is almost done and the idea of returning to On Her Majesty's Secret Service for the 26th movie is really exciting."

In regards to the Shatterhand title, that part may be true, but author Raymond Benson did recently deny reports that James Bond 25 will be based on his book Never Dream of Dying, which has 007 squaring off with a blind villain. The big news here is that James Bond 26, which would be Daniel Craig's last movie as the iconic MI6 spy, would be a remake of On Her Majesty's Secret Service. That is a big deal. For one, the original was George Lazenby's only James Bond movie, but it has become a true fan favorite over the years. But the most significant part of On Her Majesty's Secret Service is that the movie sees Bond finally get married, only to see his wife killed.

Considering where things left off in Spectre, with Christoph Waltz set up as Blofeld and Bond walking away with Lea Seydoux's Madeline. That could set the producers up nicely to lead up to an On Her Majesty's Secret Service remake come time for James Bond 26. So what is it that changed Daniel Craig's mind? In this particular report, it is said that the actor wasn't getting along with Sam Mendes, who directed Skyfall and Spectre. Since he isn't returning to direct James Bond 25, that may have helped turn the tide, assuming that element of this report is at all true.

Right now, Eon Productions and MGM have only confirmed that James Bond 25 is going to hit theaters on November 8, 2019, and that it is being written by Neal Purvis and Robert Wade. As it stands, the shortlist to direct the movie includes Denis Villeneuve (Arrival), David Mackenzie (Hell or High Water) and Yann Demange ('71). We should be getting some sort of official announcement in terms of cast, title and director soon, but it looks like the Daniel Craig era of James Bond movies is far from over.