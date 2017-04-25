For about a year and a half, we have all been in something of a holding pattern waiting to hear what is ultimately going to become of the next James Bond movie. Much of that hinges on whether or not Daniel Craig actually decides to return for one more movie but, if he does, some other people want back in on the action. Namely, Dave Bautista, who played the brooding henchman Mr. Hinx in Spectre.

The former wrestling star who has managed to transition into a pretty successful acting career is currently making the press rounds for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, as he is returning as Drax for a second time. If he has things his way, he'd like to return for James Bond 25 as well. Speaking with Metro recently, Dave Bautista revealed that he definitely wants back in for the next installment, but that isn't really up to him. Here is what he had to say.

"Believe me we're talking about it a lot. We're waiting at home with our fingers crossed... We're waiting for the news to see if Daniel will sign up for Bond 25, because then there's a chance that Hinx will come back."

As it stands, which is as it has stood for some time now, Daniel Craig remains undecided. At least publicly. A recent report claimed that James Bond franchise producer Barbara Broccoli had managed to persuade him to return at least for James Bond 25, but that has not yet been confirmed. If he does come back, that will effect a lot moving forward. The producers are either going to have to try and close out the Daniel Craig era of 007 with a bang, or they are going to have to reset the series once again and hope that they can find a suitable replacement for one of the most beloved actors to ever take on the role. Dave Bautista also revealed that he doesn't have any additional insight as to which way Daniel Craig is leaning.

"I'm reading the rumors just like everyone else."

There are other complications to consider at the moment. It was recently revealed that, after very successfully handling the distribution for the last four James Bond movies (Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, Spectre), Eon Productions has now opened the floodgates and there is now a bidding war between five different studios for the rights to distribute future movies in the franchise. That will probably need to get settled before anything can really get done, since that will greatly effect the contracts and financing. During the Sony/Daniel Craig era of James Bond, the movies have grossed more than $3.1 billion worldwide. So Sony will almost definitely want to retain the rights and everyone will want Craig back for one more go. He is a sure thing at this point.

Even though Dave Bautista's character Hinx was ripped out of a train racing down the tracks in Spectre, there is nothing that says he couldn't return. At least within the framework of the James Bond franchise. It was also recently teased by Jeffrey Wright that he will be returning as Felix Leiter for a third time. Longtime series writers Neal Purvis and Robert Wade are currently penning the script for James Bond 25, but no director is attached as Sam Mendes has already said that he won't be returning.