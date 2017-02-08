The James Bond franchise is currently in a place of relative uncertainty. Daniel Craig may or may not come back to do another movie, but Sony definitely wants him to. Even if he does, it has already been established that director Sam Mendes, who did both Skyfall and Spectre, won't be returning to the director's chair for James Bond 25. That means someone will have to fill those shoes and John Wick director Chad Stahelski would be interested in taking the job.

I recently had the chance to speak with Chad Stahelski, who directed Lionsgate's John Wick and the upcoming John Wick: Chapter 2. There are clearly some parallels between the John Wick franchise and the James Bond franchise. When asked if he would be interested in directing a James Bond movie in the future, he seemed very interested, assuming the producers were interested in his take on it. Here is what he had to say about it.

"I'm interested in projects where you can world create. To jump back into somebody else's world where it's already been around for so long would be scary. But if there was one property, that wouldn't be a bad one to try and invest yourself. Especially because of the ebb and flow of the Bond universe right now, I think the timing is good for a slight reinvention with a different perspective shift. Bond has gone from completely serious to totally cheeky to really fun again, to emotional, to serious, to internal, to external. I would love to give the pitch and if they got my wacky version of it, and it fit, yeah. That's almost a dream too big."

There are no franchises that can match that of James Bond in terms of longevity and ability to adapt from decade to decade. As Chad Stahelski points out, the franchise has gone through many different iterations, from the classic seriousness of the Sean Connery era to the silliness of the Roger Moore era, all of the way up to the modern, gritty Daniel Craig take on 007. Assuming Daniel Craig does step down, and at best he will probably do one more movie, the James Bond franchise will once again be in a transition period. That could be the perfect time for a guy like Chad Stahelski to step in and change things up a bit.

Not only that, but anyone who has seen John Wick and once more people see John Wick: Chapter 2, it will be very clear that there is almost nobody working today that can execute action like Chad Stahelski can. His years of working as a stuntman have served him well in that respect. Also, John Wick is more than just empty thrills. There is a lot of world building there as well. With a new James Bond, there would be a need to rebuild that world a bit. Since the most recent movies have been pretty serious, doing a "wacky" version of James Bond, as Chad Stahelski put it, could be a nice change of pace.

At the immediate moment, Chad Stahelski is attached to direct the Highlander reboot, which is reportedly going to be a trilogy. And assuming John Wick: Chapter 2 does well at the box office, there is a strong possibility that John Wick 3 could happen. Plus, there is talk of doing a prequel TV series. That being the case, he will probably be busy for a little while. However, if Daniel Craig comes back for one or two more movies, Chad Stahelski could step in after that and be the guy to manage the transition when the next actor takes over as 007. As for who that could be, Tom Hiddleston, Idris Elba, Jamie Bell, Tom Hardy and Michael Fassbender have all been rumored for the part, in addition to other, lesser known actors like Aiden Turner. Maybe the timing won't work out and maybe he won't make it onto Sony's radar, but Chad Stahelski seems like a guy who could definitely make a great James Bond movie and perhaps most importantly, he's interested in doing it.