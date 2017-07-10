The James Bond 25 news well has been pretty dry as of late. There were recent reports that franchise producer Barbara Broccoli has convinced Daniel Craig to sign on the dotted line for another installment, but it still has yet to be officially confirmed. While we wait for something more official on that end, we did just get some pretty exciting news for the future of the franchise. Possibly. As Christopher Nolan says that, not only has he met with the Bond producers over the years, but he would "definitely" be interested in doing a James Bond movie, under the right circumstances.

The Dark Knight director recently spoke with Playboy Magazine in honor of his upcoming war epic Dunkirk. During the course of the conversation, the subject of him possibly directing a James Bond movie in the future came up. For those who want to see this happen at some point, his answer inspires quite a bit of confidence that it could happen, but only if the franchise actually needs him. Here's what Christopher Nolan had to say about it.

"A Bond movie, definitely. I've spoken to the producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson over the years. I deeply love the character, and I'm always excited to see what they do with it. Maybe one day that would work out. You'd have to be needed, if you know what I mean. It has to need reinvention; it has to need you. And they're getting along very well."

For those who may not be familiar, Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson are the gatekeepers of the James Bond franchise. So the fact that they have chatted with Nolan over the years is significant. That said, James Bond 25 doesn't sound like it is going to be reinventing the series, so that doesn't sound like a good fit for him to jump on board as a director. That said, if James Bond 25 is Daniel Craig's swan song as 007, the franchise will be in need of some reinvention after that. So maybe Christopher Nolan could handle the first movie after Craig hangs up his Walther PPK?

As it stands, James Bond 25 is still in need of a director since Sam Mendes stepped down. It also just so happens that Christopher Nolan doesn't have a project lined up after Dunkirk. It was also reported a few months ago that Nolan's production company Syncopy was possibly involved in James Bond 25, which had some connecting those dots. Again, given these new comments, it doesn't sound like Nolan is a good fit for this upcoming movie, but he won't rule it out and the relationships are in place for this to happen in the future. Who wouldn't want to see the man who made the greatest Batman movie of all-time take on a James Bond movie? Possibly with Tom Hardy as the new 007? Hard not to jump on board with that idea.