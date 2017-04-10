The mystery behind James Bond 25 is a bit more clear. There's a good chance Daniel Craig will be back at least one more time as MI6's main man. And now it looks like he will be getting some help from a familiar friend. Jeffrey Wright, who is the most recent actor to play CIA agent Felix Leiter in the James Bond franchise, seems to be teasing his return as the character in James Bond 25.

Jeffrey Wright, who many of you may recognize as Bernard from HBO's Westworld, occasionally throws up a fun, vague tease on social media. That is exactly what he, at least seemingly, did the other day when he posted a photo of himself as Felix from Quantum of Solace with a very simple but very effective caption. Assuming that he is indeed teasing his return in James Bond 25. Here is what he had to say on Instagram.

"Eh, who's that brother? #Bond"

If Jeffrey Wright does come back as Felix Leiter in the as of yet untitled James Bond 25, it will be a milestone for the long-running spy franchise. He will wind up being the first actor to ever play the character three different times. Wright first played Leiter in Casino Royale, which was also Daniel Craig's first turn as 007. He then returned for the less successful and much-maligned sequel Quantum of Solace. He was absent from Skyfall and Spectre, but there really wasn't a lot of room to bring the CIA into those stories. If James Bond 25 is going to be the final Bond movie to feature Daniel Craig, it would be very appropriate to bring back Felix.

The drama surrounding James Bond 25 has been somewhat constant ever since Daniel Craig said that he would rather "slash his wrists" than do another movie after Spectre finished filming. He later walked back those comments and recently, it was reported that producer Barbara Broccoli had seemingly convinced him to come back for one last movie. However, it should be noted that, even if Daniel Craig doesn't return, it doesn't rule out Jeffrey Wright's return as Felix Leiter. The James Bond franchise famously ignores continuity in this way. For example. Judi Dench started playing M during Pierce Brosnan's run as 007, but she stayed on to play the character up through Skyfall. That said, Jeffrey Wright coming back could be seen as an indicator that Daniel Craig has been swayed to return.

If it isn't Craig in James Bond 25, other names that have been thrown around to replace him include Idris Elba, Aidan Turner, Tom Hardy and Tom Hiddleston. Though, it seems like Barbara Broccoli has ruled Hiddleston out, if recent reports are to be believed. In any case, Neil Purvis and Robert Wade, who have written quite a few James Bond movies in the past, are currently working on the script for James Bond 25. It also sounds like the production is shooting in Croatia, possibly later this year. And if we are reading into this tweet correctly, it looks like Jeffrey Wright will be there. You can check out his post for yourself below.