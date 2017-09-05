It took forever for Daniel Craig to commit to doing James Bond 25. But he finally did just as summer was coming to an end. The guy didn't want to come back. But he is. And now, we have the first plot details. The surprising story behind this next installment has leaked. And apparently 007 is leaving Her Majesty's Secret Service to tie the knot. But that's not all. Don't think for a minute that Bond is getting ready for domestic bliss and a life of chasing kids in the park.

This tidy rumor comes from Page Six, who aren't exactly known for spread the best of news. This could just be one big fat juicy rumor. But from what we've been hearing, there's a lot of truth in what they're selling today.

James Bond 25 will be Daniel Craig's fifth time out as Bond. And we've been hearing plot rumors before Craig even officially committed to coming back. The movie follows 2015's less than well received Spectre. And it's confirmed that Neal Purvis and Robert Wade will be back to write this installment. We'd previously heard that the title would be Shatterhand, and that the screenplay was being based on the 2001 Bond novel Never Dream of Dying by Raymond Benson. And that 007 would be fighting a blind bad guy as the spy investigates a police raid that goes horribly wrong. Benson called the rumors fake news and unfounded.

Now, an unnamed source has reportedly leaked the outline of the script. And it sounds like a doozy. Here's what the shadowy leaker had to say about James Bond's next adventure,

"Bond quits the secret service, and he's in love and gets married. His wife then gets killed."

Bond's dead wife brings James back into Her Majesty's Secret Service for one last go at the bad guys who did this heinous deed. In Spectre, Léa Seydoux played Bond's love interest Dr. Madeleine Swann, who is rescued in the third act. Seydoux is reportedly returning, with the two engaged in 'wedded bliss'. The source goes onto say this, hinting that Bond's life is about to go off the rails.

"The film's like Taken with Bond."

That sounds like a cheap way to go for a Bond movie. Especially when it comes to Craig's fifth film out already. The rest of the movie finds 007 trying to avenge his wife's untimely death. Page Six hints that the writers may decide to change the plot now that it's leaked, but that sounds like them trying to cover their own behind if this story proves to be untrue. They also go onto point out that marriage has been a big rumor for this 25th Bond adventure, and that Ian Fleming, creator of the character, always wanted 007 to settle down.

In both the film version and book for On Her Majesty's Secret Service, Bond is married to Tracy Draco. She is brutally murdered by Blofeld. That villain made his first appearance in the newer films with Spectre. But it hasn't been announced whether he'll be back or not. Some believe that James Bond 25 will be a remake of On Her Majesty's Secret Service with some twists thrown in for good measure.

Daniel Craig announced his return to the franchise this past August during an appearance on Stephen Colbert's show. The writing team has been attached since March. So they know what story they're working with at this point. A production start has not been officially announced. The writing team previously worked on Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre. The movie will hit theaters November 8, 2019. And Beyonce is currently being courted to sing the theme song.

Yann Demange is the front runner to direct, but he has not been confirmed at this time. Daniel Craig noted that, perhaps, Spectre was not his favorite Bond movie. And that he decided to return because he wants to 'go out on a high note'. Does this sound like the highest of notes? We're sure MGM and the team behind the next Bond installment will have an official announcement to make soon. So hold tight.