It's Bond 25 rumor time again, and this time it has to do with the title of the movie, as well as a possible villain based off a recently published book on the continuing adventures of 007. The movie reportedly has a working title of Shatterhand and will see Daniel Craig go up against a blind super villain. The news comes after it was recently announced that James Bond 25 will be officially released on November 8th, 2019 and that it's written by long time Bond collaborators Neal Purvis and Robert Wade. It has also been hinted at that Blade Runner 2049 director Denis Villeneuve is wanted to helm this latest sequel in the long standing series.

According to the U.K.'s Mirror, Daniel Craig is very much on board for the movie with the working title of Shatterhand, which is set to be based on elements of the 2001 Bond novel Never Dream of Dying by Raymond Benson. In addition, Croatia, France, and Japan were revealed to be the major locations this time around with production expected to start on Shatterhand soon. The news is coming from a tabloid publication, so it might be best to take this pretty detailed rumor with a Martinis, the more vigorously shaken the better.

If the rumor about the adaptation of Raymond Benson's Never Dream of Dying are true, it would be the first time that a Bond movie has come directly from his pages after the author has worked on novelizations of the Pierce Brosnan era Bond movies including Tomorrow Never Dies, The World is Not Enough, and Die Another Day. In addition, it means that we could very well end up seeing 007 going up against a blind super villain who leads an evil French organization called the Union. The story starts with Bond investigating a police raid that goes horribly wrong. It is also worth noting that a Bond movie has never adapted a Bond book not written by Ian Fleming and if they weren't, they were new adventures that were created.

Bond 25 or Shatterhand is still in the very early stages of development and a lot of pertinent information has yet to be officially released and the news of leaks is just beginning. The city of Dubrovnik in Croatia has apparently given the production some grief about wanting to shoot there as an "insider" tells the Mirror. This could be true, but it is also important to note that Dubrovnik has recently become the go to place to film movies and TV shows including Rian Johnson's The Last Jedi and HBO's Game of Thrones, so that could be where this rumor stems from or it could end up being true.

So far the only official word that we have about Bond 25 is that it will be released on November 8, 2019 and that it will be written by Neal Purvis and Robert Wade. There has not been any official announcement from Raymond Benson about the use of his book being the foundation for Shatterhand, but more news is expected soon. David Bautista has expressed that he would love to come back as Hinx even after his character was ripped out of a moving train on Spectre, so maybe the return of Daniel Craig as 007 might not be such a big stretch after all.