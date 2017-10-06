The highly-anticipated James Bond 25 still hasn't locked down a director, but we do know that it is going to be Daniel Craig's last go as the famous MI6 spy, 007. It may be a bit early to start looking ahead to the James Bond reboot, but as one of cinema's most enduring and historic franchises, it is most definitely going to happen. So who should direct the future James Bond reboot? We may have ourselves a very qualified candidate in the form of Martin Campbell.

Even though Martin Campbell, the man who directed both Goldeneye and Casino Royale, would possibly make a good candidate for the eventual James Bond reboot, he wouldn't have any interest in doing James Bond 25. Why is that? Because he only wants to tackle a new bond. Here's what he had to say about it in a recent interview with Cinema Blend.

"I don't know. I might be, so never say never. I didn't after Goldeneye. I don't know if it was sort of arrogance or whatever I don't know. I just sort of said no to it. I was pretty much offered every one after that. But I just felt that I was repeated it. Another control room to blow up; another nutcase taking over the world. And also there is something refreshing about starting a new Bond, and particularly with Pierce (Brosnan). It was sort of a Cold War sort of situation then, and we had Judi Dench for the first time. So there was a kind of excitement to doing it. Casino Royale was the same thing. Much the same reasons, actually."

Based on those comments, he seems unlikely to come back, even though he's been offered quite a few other James Bond movies. That makes total sense, considering that Goldeneye and Casino Royale, in addition to successfully re-introducing two new Bond actors, are both considered among the greatest and most financially successful movies in the 007 franchise. Why mess with that? Well, when pressed to see if he'd return if a new actor were being brought in, Martin Campbell admitted he'd consider it.

"Yeah. I think Daniel is terrific. He's certainly 'for now,' do you know what I mean? First of all he's a terrific actor, but secondly he brings that sort of toughness and rough edge to Bond that is now so relevant."

Daniel Craig has gone on to become one of the most beloved actors in the history of the James Bond franchise. So following up his tenure is going to be very tough. James Bond 25 arrives in theaters on November 8, 2019, and that means that Martin Campbell wouldn't even be in talks to helm some kind of reboot until 2020, assuming his recent comments made to Cinema Blend were to result in another offer down the road. He'll be pushing 80-years-old by then, but there's no reason he couldn't get one more Bond movie under his belt. Given his track record, he certainly seems like the right guy to usher in the new, post-Craig 007.