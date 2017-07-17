Charlize Theron is currently doing press for the action spy thriller Atomic Blonde, which opens later this week. Artist Nicola Scott has reimagined a classic Bond poster with Charlize Theron as James Bond. There's been a lot of rumors swirling around who the new (or old) 007 for the upcoming Bond 25 movie will be. It appears as if Daniel Craig will go on to reprise the character after saying that he'd rather cut his wrists than play the sexy spy again. But that hasn't stopped people from throwing out new names for the iconic role. Before it was Kristen Stewart as 007. Now, it's Theron.

W Magazine has thrown Charlize Theron's name into the hat with some pretty amazing artwork courtesy of comic book illustrator Nicola Scott. Scott has been busy at DC Comics working on Wonder Woman and she is the woman responsible for the creative reimagining of Theron as 007 with a muscular man in a speedo cowering behind her. Scott's drawing is a spoof of a classic design of a Sean Connery era James Bond poster and it totally looks like it could be the legit poster for a new female James Bond. Scott went on to explain her process behind the poster. She says this.

"The classic Bond posters in the Sean Connery realm are just him standing with a gun, and more often than not some naked lady clutching his thigh or something or other. (In my poster) Charlize is in a really sort of fabulous suit, with a man behind there that's specifically meant to be a generic bimbo."

The illustration and the idea of a female taking the lead role of a male character has been in the news a lot lately. It has just been announced that the newest Dr. Who will be Jodie Whittaker, the first female Dr. Who and some people can't handle the idea of a woman taking over what has been a male role. The Star Wars universe has recently been under fire for having women as the main protagonist as well, but the success of the Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman is slowly starting to turn that idea around. Wonder Woman was released earlier this summer and is still raking in the dough and in the process it has become the DCEU's highest earning and best-reviewed movie to date.

As mentioned previously, Theron is out promoting David Leitch's Atomic Blonde which opens up on July 28th, 2017. The plot is as follows, in 1989, on the eve of the collapse of the Berlin Wall and the shifting of superpower alliances, Lorraine Broughton (Charlize Theron), a top-level spy for MI6 is sent to Berlin to take down a ruthless espionage ring that has just killed an undercover agent for reasons that are unclear. Broughton is ordered to cooperate with Berlin station chief David Percival (James McAvoy), and the two of them form an alliance, unleashing their full arsenal of skills to take down the deadly espionage ring. Theron has said that she wanted her spy tactics in the movie to be based on her ability to fight rather than relying on her looks, a ploy that is often used in Hollywood when the woman is the spy.

Many fans may not like the drawing or the intent behind it, but was there any outrage from anybody when Michael Keaton took on the role of Mr. Mom? I think not. This year has already seen quite a few women taking on prominent roles in successful movies including Wonder Woman, Alien Covenant, and Baby Driver that feature women who are intellectually and physically superior in traditional roles that could have gone to men. You can go see Charlize Theron kick some ass in Atomic Blonde later this week.