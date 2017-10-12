James Franco has been out doing press for The Disaster Artist and he recently revealed that he has been going through a midlife crisis as he approaches the age of 40. Franco is a famous workaholic who keeps busy acting, producing, directing, and writing, as well as being a photographer and a film professor at New York University. The actor has made a conscious decision to cut back on work and has started to reprioritize what he's doing with his life. James Franco recently finished The Disaster Artist and can be seen on the new hit HBO series, The Deuce.

While speaking to The Evening Standard, James Franco admitted that he is cutting back on acting to deal with his midlife crisis. The Academy Award nominated actor, who will be 40 next year, said he had gone through a lot of phases of a crisis that had made him reflect on "what was meaningful" in his life. Admitting he was a "workaholic", the star of Freaks And Geeks, Pineapple Express, 127 Hours, and The Deuce said he had lost friends and relationships over his insatiable drive but was now "cutting back". Franco explains.

"I guess it's called a midlife crisis. I've certainly hit a wall this past year... It's not like I went out and had to buy a Ferrari or anything like that. It was more about re-prioritizing and figuring out what was meaningful. I've been known as a guy that just did a lot of things."

For now, James Franco has decided to make a conscious decision to cut back on his workaholicism. Franco said, "so for me it was really about cutting back and focusing, and figuring out what I really wanted to spend my time on," which makes perfect sense. The actor is also known for going all in for his parts, often utilizing method acting and staying in character for days on end. On the set The Disaster Artist, Franco's method acting started to weird people out.

James Franco had an annoying, albeit much more hilarious, intensity while filming The Disaster Artist, his upcoming comedy about the making of the cult favorite movie The Room. He plays the eccentric and delusional director Tommy Wiseau, and Franco stayed in character the whole time on set. Co-star and producer Seth Rogen couldn't handle it. Rogen had this to say.

"I couldn't deal with it, straight up, for the first two days. People would come up and ask me, 'Where's James?' And I was always like, 'He's right f$%@ing there!' ... My grandmother came out and she just did not get what the [email protected] was happening She was walking around like, 'I thought James was in the movie?' I never explained it to her."

James Franco is deciding to cut back on acting, but he's still around quite frequently on HBO's The Deuce and the upcoming Disaster Artist, which hits theaters on December 1st. It should be interesting to see James Franco as Tommy Wiseau in the role that freaked out Seth Rogen and the rest of the cast and crew. Check out the rest of the interview with James Franco courtesy of The Standard U.K.