Earlier in the day, it was seemingly confirmed that Nova would make his first-ever Marvel movie appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The man who presumably dropped that bit of noise was Guardians gatekeeper director James Gunn. But as it turns out, he in no way meant to confirm or even imply that Nova will make an appearance in the movie. It's something that has been discussed. But it's not a sure thing. He says this on the official James Gunn Twitter.

"Well... I've said we've discussed it and it's possible. I didn't mean to confirm plans."

This quote comes in response to Syfy Wire, who set out a Tweet confirming Nova's presence in the sequel in the first place.

JamesGunn confirms plans for Nova in the #MCU, @Guardians 3 to set up next decade."

Fans have been dying to see Nova make his way to the big screen for years. And this news got more than a few true believers excited. But it looks like James Gunn is in no mood to commit to anything at the moment. In the recent past, Gunn had made it clear that he didn't want to use the Richard Rider version of Nova, because he didn't want another human character taking the focus away from Star-Lord.

What has been confirmed is that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Spider-Man: Homecoming 2 will kick off Marvel Phase 4. And that it will take the franchise into cosmic territory. Here's the comment by Gunn that got everyone excited for Nova's arrival in the first place. Which he's now debunked. Asked if the real Nova would ever show, he says this.

"Yes, definitely. Nova comes up occasionally as someone we might use. We're going to be setting up new characters. It will be the last movie of this version of Guardians of the Galaxy."

No wonder some people got excited. And who knows, it could still happen. Adam Warlock has been confirmed for the movie. That character was set-up in one of the 5 Guardians of the Galaxy 2 post-credit scenes, and he's not supposed to pop up in Avengers: Infinity War or Avengers 4. In his earlier statement, Gunn confirmed that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will set up the next 20 years of the MCU. That's a lot of movies to think about. Some of us won't even be around that long to enjoy them all. Perhaps, someday, we'll see Nova show up in one of these movies.