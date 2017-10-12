The recent revelation that Harvey Weinstein, a formerly very powerful executive in Hollywood, has been accused of decades of sexual misconduct, has resulted in a major outpouring from those in the business. The news hasencouraged others who have experienced sexual harassment to come forward and share their stories. Now, former Dawson's Creek star James Van Der Beek has come forward to not only defend those women who have spoken out against Harvey Weinstein, but he has his own story of sexual harassment from early in his career to share.

The 40-year-old actor took to Twitter in order to show support for the increasing number of women who have come forward to share their stories of sexual harassment by saying that they shouldn't be judged for staying silent. He also voiced his distaste for anyone brushing off this sexual misconduct as "boys being boys." But James Van Der Beek also shared his own experience, which he says involved "older, powerful men" grabbing him and groping him. Here's what he had to say.

"For anyone judging the women who stayed silent, read this for perspective. Also for anyone brushing off harassment as 'boys being boys.' What Weinstein is being accused of is criminal. What he's admitted to is unacceptable, in any industry. I applaud everybody speaking out. I've had my ass grabbed by older, powerful men, I've had them corner me in inappropriate sexual conversations when I was much younger...I understand the unwarranted shame, powerlessness & inability to blow the whistle. There's a power dynamic that feels impossible to overcome."

Harvey Weinstein is going to have to answer for what he's done. He's already been fired from The Weinstein Company and his wife has left him in the aftermath. And that's just the beginning. But this has shined a light on a much larger issue and is exposing others for their sexual misconduct in Hollywood. Recently, Terry Crews (The Expendables) also came forward with his own story of being sexually harassed. Though, neither Crews or Van Der Beek named those who harassed them. But just them coming forward with their stories is progress.

In recent days, a slew of actresses in Hollywood have come forward to tell their stories about Harvey Weinstein including Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, Rose McGowan, Mira Sorvino, Asia Argento, Cara Delevingne, Lea Seydoux, Rosanna Arquette, Judith Godrèche, Tomi-Ann Roberts, Katherine Kendall and Dawn Dunning. But others, including Ben Affleck, have had harassment accusations made against them. It's been made clear that many in Hollywood aren't going to stand for this kind of behavior anymore and big changes may be on the way. You can check out James Van Der Beek's tweets for yourself below.

