The soundtrack to your summer has arrived. Well, unless the thought of big, scary sharks makes you want to avoid going in or anywhere near the water. Even if that's the case, listening to the Jaws movie soundtrack on vinyl might be a great way to pass the time while hanging out inside, far away from any possible threat of a giant shark attack. The point is, the Jaws soundtrack is getting a vinyl re-release and it looks absolutely fantastic.

The folks at Mondo have revealed their upcoming Jaws soundtrack re-release, which is currently available for pre-order. The soundtrack is going to be released as a double vinyl, 180-gram set with some pretty epic packaging. What is perhaps most exciting about this release is that it is not the re-recording that was released in 1975, which managed to win a Grammy. This is the actual, original recording of the John Williams-composed score from Jaws, marking the first time that the original recording has ever been released on vinyl. Given how iconic the Jaws score is, that is pretty hard to believe.

John Williams is one of the most prolific composers to ever score movies and is going to go down as one of the greatest, if not the single greatest film composer of all time. His incredible career includes tons of achievements, having composed the soundtrack for movies like Star Wars, Superman, Jurassic Park and near countless other huge movies. But his work on Jaws remains his crowning achievement. With two notes, he managed to create one of the most iconic and important pieces of score ever put to film and is a true testament to his genius. Getting to hear that on 180-gram vinyl should be a real treat for not only big fans of Jaws, but fans of great movie music in general.

Many shark movies have come since Steven Spielberg's Jaws, but none have managed to top it. Movies like Deep Blue Sea (which is finally getting a sequel) have done well by going in a totally different direction, but nothing compares to Jaws. None of the sequels to Jaws, of which there were three, even came close. Not to mention that Jaws essentially invented the summer blockbuster as we know it. Jaws grossed a staggering $470.6 million worldwide from a reported budget of just $7 million. When adjusted for inflation, Jaws would have pulled in $1.13 billion in today's money. The importance of this movie cannot be overstated.

Mondo hasn't set a specific release date for the special edition Jaws vinyl release yet, but it is supposed to be released in late October. Those who want to secure a copy can pre-order one from Mondo's website for $35. The soundtrack can be purchased as a special ocean blue colored vinyl or a more traditional black vinyl. But let's be honest, you should definitely do the ocean blue. For a 180-gram double vinyl, that is pretty reasonable. You can check out the album art for the Jaws soundtrack vinyl re-release for yourself below.