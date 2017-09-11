Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back star Jason Mewes has read Kevin Smith's script for Jay and Silent Bob Reboot and says that it's "amazing." According to Smith, the new movie is expected to begin filming this fall and is expected to contain many cameos from Smith's past body of work including Clerks, Mallrats, and Chasing Amy. Jay and Silent Bob haven't been seen on the big screen together since 2006's Clerks II and fans have been asking about their return ever since, but the timing was never right.

In 2001's standalone Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, the titular characters learned that Hollywood was planning to make a big budget motion picture about their comic book alter egos, Bluntman and Chronic. The movie revolves around them taking an epic road trip to prevent the movie from happening with a whole bunch of crazy cameos from Will Ferrell, Carrie Fisher, and Mark Hamill to Ben Affleck and George Carlin. Since the new project is considered a reboot, the story is expected to be re-used, but instead of the regular Bluntman and Chronic movie, the Hollywood studio is planning to make the two heroes adversaries much like Warner Bros.' Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Jason Mewes recently sat down with ComicBook.com and revealed that he has read Kevin Smith's script for Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. In addition to saying that the script was "amazing," the actor also called the script "super clever." Mewes had this to say.