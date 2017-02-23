Just a few days ago, production started on the highly-anticipated horror sequel Jeepers Creepers 3, which was previously known as Cathedral. The actually title has yet to be confirmed. There had been rumors that Gina Phillips, who starred in the first Jeepers Creepers as Trish Jenner, was returning, and that Ray Wise will reprise his role as Jack Taggert Sr. Today the full cast list has surfaced, confirming Gina Phillips' return, along with the franchise debut of genre legend Adrienne Barbeau.

Cinema Runner got a hold of the cast list, which reveals that Adrienne Barbeau is playing a character named Gaylen Brandon, although no details for her role were given. Gina Phillips is also coming back, along with the previously-confirmed Jonathan Breck as The Creeper himself. But this cast list doesn't include Ray Wise, so he's likely not coming back, unless it's in a surprise cameo.

The cast also includes Stan Shaw as Sheriff Tashtego, although none of the other actors' characters were revealed. The supporting cast includes Chester Rushing, Ryan Moore, Patrick Thomas Cragin, Brandon Smith, Gabrielle Haugh and Justin Hall. The cast is rounded out by Michael Papajohn, Megan Elizabeth Wright, Jason Bayle, Cade Burk, Joyce Giraud, Jordan Salloum, Don Yesso, David Davis, Brandon Stacy, Casey Hendershot, Thomas Francis Murphy and Carrie Lazar. It remains unclear if any other roles need to filled as filming continues in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Here's the synopsis that surfaced several years ago, although it hasn't been confirmed if there is an updated synopsis yet.

"Trish Jenner is now a mother of a teenage son named Darry, named after the brother she lost 23 years ago. Trish has a recurring nightmare where her son suffers the same fate as her brother did, killed by the Creeper. Determined to prevent this from happening, Trish, who is now a rich and powerful woman, sets out on a final quest with Jack Taggart Sr. and Jr. to end the Creeper's reign of terror once and for all. The Creeper fights back in gory glory as its enemies grow closer than ever before to learning the secret of its dark origins."

We also reported earlier this week that Brandon Stacy is playing a police deputy named Miller who leads a group of people on the hunt for the Creeper in his off hours, including Trish. The production hit a snag last year when The Union of British Columbia Performers issued a warning to talent agencies about the illicit past of director Victor Salva, who, in 1988, pleaded no contest and was convicted for engaging in oral sex with a minor who worked on his horror thriller Clownhouse. Once the casting company heard about the director's past, it prompted Breakdown Services to remove the casting call for Jeepers Creepers 3: Cathedral, which lead to the production moving from Vancouver to Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Adrienne Barbeau is best known for her work in The Fog, Escape From New York, Creepshow and many more.