After more than a decade, the Jeepers Creepers franchise is getting ready to make its return to the big screen. We recently reported that Jeepers Creepers 3 has finally started filming in Baton Rouge, Louisiana with original director Victor Salva back at the helm. Now it has been revealed that actor Brandon Stacy has been brought on board the cast of Jeepers Creepers 3 to lead the charge on the hunt for the Creeper.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that the 34-year-old actor, who had bit parts in big movies like The Big Short and Terminator: Genisys, will be playing a major role in Jeepers Creepers 3. According to the report, Brandon Stacy will be playing a police deputy named Miller who leads a group of people on the hunt for the Creeper in his off hours. He will be joining original Jeepers Creepers star Gina Phillips, who will also be looking to take down the Creeper once and for all. Stacy's new character seems to fit in nicely with the reported synopsis for the movie, which has Phillips' character Trish looking to dispense of the Creeper who killed her brother (Justin Long) more than twenty years ago.

"Trish Jenner is now a mother of a teenage son named Darry, named after the brother she lost 23 years ago. Trish has a recurring nightmare where her son suffers the same fate as her brother did, killed by the Creeper. Determined to prevent this from happening, Trish, who is now a rich and powerful woman, sets out on a final quest with Jack Taggart Sr. and Jr. to end the Creeper's reign of terror once and for all. The Creeper fights back in gory glory as its enemies grow closer than ever before to learning the secret of its dark origins."

The synopsis does mention Jack Taggart Sr., who was played by Ray Wise in Jeepers Creepers 2. He has not yet been confirmed to appear in the movie, but it seems like he is part of the plan. Production just recently got underway on Jeepers Creepers 3 after years of trying to get the movie made. Most recently, director Victor Salva was reportedly going to start shooting the movie last year before the production hit a bit of a speed bump, thanks to an ugly transgression from his past resurfacing. In 1988, the director pleaded no contest and was convicted for engaging in oral sex with a minor who worked on his horror thriller Clownhouse. The Union of British Columbia Performers issued a warning to talent agencies about the director's past once they got wind of it, which prompted Breakdown Services to remove the casting call for Jeepers Creepers 3. That definitely stalled things, but the movie is underway now and moving full-steam ahead.

The timing could wind up being perfect for Jeepers Creepers 3: Cathedral since well-made studio horror movies like Don't Breathe, Lights Out and The Conjuring have been doing very well as of late. On the flip side, long-delayed sequels like Zoolander 2 and even Terminator: Genisys, which Brandon Stacy was in, have failed to meet expectations. In any case, there seems to be a lot of excitement for Jeepers Creepers 3, which unfortunately doesn't yet have a release date but with filming underway, we should be getting more details on the sequel in the very near future.