Jeepers Creepers 3 continues the controversy after information leaks that the producers allegedly worked to "undermine" the original premiere date and sabotage distribution. The world premiere of the movie was originally set for September 13th, 2017 in California, but was later canceled due to fans boycotting director Victor Salva, which actually was not entirely the case. Now the movie is set to have a one night only theatrical release on September 26th as of this writing, but that could end up getting canceled at this point as well.

According to Horror Freak News, even before the advanced screening was canceled, Jeepers Creepers 3 producers were "actively working to undermine the event". They told the organizers that they could not promote the event as the "World Premiere" since they did not want it to distract from the September 26th nationwide premiere, which is a strange request. Excitement from the September 13th event could have increased hype for the controversial AMC and Cinemark screenings.

Horror Freak News also reports that a source close to the project has revealed that there is a "deep feud" between director Victor Salva and the Jeepers Creepers 3 producers. Things have reportedly gotten so bad that the producers are trying to block a worldwide distribution deal that would surely bring in some money for parties involved. The deal would have been with Lionsgate and it would have pushed the release back to March of 2018, but the financial rewards would have made it worth it. The blanket of controversy covering Jeepers Creepers 3 is continually starting to sabotage itself in such a way that it makes one wonder how the movie was even produced in the first place.

Though the true reasons surrounding the sabotage are unclear, they probably stem from Salva's criminal past. In the early 2000s when the first two installments of Jeepers Creepers movies came out, not many outside of Hollywood insiders knew about the vile actions of Salva in the late 1980s, but it seems like it would be common knowledge at this point in time. So maybe the producers felt that they could make some money off of the controversy and had a change of heart in the end? At this point, it's anyone's guess, but it seems highly improbable that the producers weren't aware of Salva's criminal past.

In 1988 director Victor Salva pleaded no contest and was convicted of engaging in oral sex with a 12-year-old actor who starred in his horror thriller Clownhouse. The director video taped the encounters with the victim and the evidence was shown in court. He was charged with 11 counts of sexual abuse and was found guilty of four of the lesser counts. He served 18 months of a 3-year sentence following his conviction, after director Francis Ford Coppola allegedly sought help to get him a lighter prison sentence. Following the incident, Coppola would serve as an executive producer on both of the first two Jeepers Creepers movies, defending Salva in various interviews. Given these crimes, there have been many people who are boycotting Jeepers Creepers 3 and anything Salva works on.

It's looking more and more that Jeepers Creepers 3 will more than likely come and go without much of a life, which is certainly not a bad thing. At the present time there is no information on what the release strategy will be for the movie beyond this one-night-only theatrical event. But it looks like the producers are more than willing to let the movie die without any wide release of any kind. Jeepers Creepers 3 will be premiering in theaters for one night only on Sep. 26, 2017, barring any last-minute cancelations that may occur before the premiere. Stay tuned for VOD and DVD/Blu-ray news and check out the Jeepers Creepers 3 trailer below, if you want to.

There is also a poster for the movie, which has come under fire from those who have studied the meaning behind the first two movies, which some believe is a metaphor for Victor Salva and his crimes, as they are about an unstoppable beast preying upon young boys. The poster, which you can see below the video, shows the Creeper wearing the T-shirt of his first victim Darry, played by Justin Long. It's been often noted that Slava has put quite a few references to his crimes in these movies. And some believe this poster is him laughing at the family of the victim. As he shows his monster wearing a trophy (i.e. Darry's T-shirt) as he continues to commit his heinous unstoppable acts. Others believe its a subtle cry for help. And there are those that believe some people are reading too much into these horror movies and should get a life, letting the man move on from his past. We'll leave the latest promotional material here for you to decide for yourself. But you might want to do some of your own research on the subject before deciding what your stance is on this whole issue.