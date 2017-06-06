It has been an awfully long time since Jeepers Creepers 2 came out, and there has been talk of a third installment for years. Jeepers Creepers 3 has already been filmed, so it is definitely coming out. That said, official details have been a bit scarce. Or, at the very least, possibly confusing. But now it looks like we have some solid details about the upcoming installment in the well-liked horror franchise. It turns out, Jeepers Creepers 3: Cathedral is going to be a direct sequel to the original, which is very different from what we had heard previously.

According to Bloody Disgusting, some unnamed sources have confirmed that this new movie will bridge the gap between the first two Jeepers Creepers movies. Previously, it sounded like Jeepers Creepers 3 was going to be taking place years after the events of the first two movies. That story may still happen, but we'll get to that in a second. In the meantime, here's what Bloody Disgusting has to say about Jeepers Creepers 3 and the timeline.

"The new Jeepers Creepers is a direct follow-up of Salva's 2001 film...The sequel Jeepers Creepers 2 followed in 2003, only the third JC is going to bridge directly into this film, following the gaps between the two."

The previous plot synopsis that had been revealed for Jeepers Creepers 3 suggested that Gina Phillips' character Trish was coming back more than 20 years later as a rich and powerful woman. She, along with a team of other characters, were going to hunt down the Creeper and take him down once and for all in order to prevent the creature from killing her son. The sequel was originally going to be titled Jeepers Creepers: Cathedral. It sounds like the already announced Jeepers Creepers 4, which was originally going to shoot back-to-back with Jeepers Creepers 3, may wind up taking on the previously revealed plot. Per Bloody Disgusting, here's what this new movie is going to be about.

"Jeepers Creepers 3 follows a group of hunters (led by Meg Foster), completely aware of the Creeper's mythology, and looking to stop the creature before it ends its eatin' spree. From what I'm hearing, Philips provides some voiceover work and, as reported earlier this year, appears towards the end of the film."

Director Victor Salva is largely to blame for the delay on Jeepers Creepers 3. Not necessarily by choice, but his past did come back to haunt him. Years ago he was convicted of engaging in sexual acts with a minor while working on his movie Clownhouse. Due to the filmmaker's history, some may not want to support this movie when it comes out, which is more than understandable. But there are plenty who love these movies and will probably see it anyway.

We still don't have a trailer or released date for the third Jeepers Creepers, so we are still going to have to wait a little while longer to fully unpack this mystery. For now, photos recently leaked online, which you can check out for yourself below. In any case, assuming Jeepers Creepers 3 does well enough at the box office, and the appetite for horror is big right now, we should be getting yet another movie in the franchise very soon after quite the long gap.