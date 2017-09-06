Despite the whirlwind of controversy surrounding the movie right now, Jeepers Creepers 3 is coming soon. The movie is set to premiere during a special one-night-only screening through Fathom Events on September 26. Following the recent release of the first teaser for Jeepers Creepers 3, some brand new stills from the long-awaited horror sequel have made their way online, heralding the return of Jonathan Breck as The Creeper.

The new Jeepers Creepers 3 photos come courtesy of Dread Central and give us some of our best looks at the Creeper in his return. We also see a new still of Meg Foster's character which, even without the Creeper present, is pretty creepy. These stills are some of the small marketing campaign that has accompanied the movie, which is probably in no small part due to the controversy the movie is facing over director Victor Salva's checkered history. His past crimes even caused the September 13th Jeepers Creepers 3 premiere to be canceled. But the movie is still getting released and will be here shortly.

In Jeepers Creepers 3, which takes place between the events of the first two movies, it is the last day of the Creeper's twenty-three day feeding frenzy. Skeptical Sargent Tubbs teams up with a task force hell bent on destroying the Creeper for good. The Creeper fights back, as one might expect, in gory fashion as its enemies grow closer than ever before to learning the secret of its dark origins. Spoiler alert: they probably aren't going to stop him, since this is technically a prequel to Jeepers Creepers 2, but we still could learn some stuff about the horrific creature along the way.

The heinous and distressing crimes committed by the film's director have caused significant issues for Jeepers Creepers 3. In 1988 director Victor Salva pleaded no contest and was convicted of engaging in oral sex with a minor who worked on his movie Clownhouse. The director videotaped the encounters with the victim and the evidence was shown in court. He was charged with 11 counts of sexual abuse and was found guilty of four of the lesser counts. He served 18 months of a 3-year sentence following his conviction. Due to these crimes, there have been many people who are boycotting Jeepers Creepers 3 and anything Salva works on, which is perfectly understandable.

Even with the controversy, quite a few people seem to be excited about the return of the Jeepers Creepers franchise. Prior to the recent trouble, it had been revealed that Victor Salva had plans to do Jeepers Creepers 4 after Jeepers Creepers 3 hits theaters. It is unclear if the recent issues are going to hamper those plans, but the script for the movie is reportedly already written and original star Gina Phillips is on board. For now, be sure to check out the new stills from Jeepers Creepers 3 for yourself below.