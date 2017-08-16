14 years after the release of Jeepers Creepers 2, another installment of the franchise is on the way. Director Victor Salva has been working on Jeepers Creepers 3 for quite some time now and the movie is finally ready to make its way to theaters. We haven't had any kind of official announcement or a trailer yet, but the release date for Jeepers Creepers 3: Cathedral (if that's still the title) has been revealed, and it is surprisingly soon. According to a new report, the horror sequel is scheduled to arrive in theaters next month.

AMC Theaters recently posted a listing on their website that says Jeepers Creepers 3 will be released on September 26 and that it will have a running time of 1 hour and 40 minutes. This was later confirmed by Bloody Disgusting, who report that an official announcement is "imminent." That means we should be hearing something official any day now and that a trailer for Jeepers Creepers 3 will surely be coming very shortly.

Though initial reports suggested that this new Jeepers Creepers movie would be taking place years after the events of the first movie, Bloody Disgusting reports that Jeepers Creepers 3 will actually be a direct follow-up to the original. It will take place between the events of Jeepers Creepers and Jeepers Creepers 2 and will be a very different kind of movie within the franchise. Reportedly, Jeepers Creepers 3 will follow a group of hunters who are led by Meg Foster. The group is completely aware of the Creeper's mythology, and looking to stop the creature before it ends its reign of terror that involves feeding on humans.

Gina Phillips, who starred in the original Jeepers Creepers, has said that Victor Salva has already written Jeepers Creepers 4. The plan is, assuming this movie does well at the box office, to bring back Phillips and do the movie that had originally been reported, featuring her character avenging the death of her brother, played by Justin Long in the original, while protecting her son. Though, it remains to be seen how audiences are going to respond to Jeepers Creepers 3, for various reasons.

For one, the marketing campaign hasn't started at all. Considering the movie is set to arrive in just over a month, building awareness for Jeepers Creepers 3 may be an issue. But the bigger problem is director Victor Salva. Part of the problem in getting this movie made has to do with the director's past. Years ago, he was convicted of engaging in sexual acts with a minor while working on his movie Clownhouse. That may cause some to, understandably so, not want to support this movie. It is also certainly something that will come up if there is a massive marketing campaign for Jeepers Creepers 3.

As condemnable as Victor Salva's past may be, Jeepers Creepers 3 is something horror fans really want to see. If this winds up being a good movie, we could see another installment much more quickly than it took to get this one going. We will be sure to keep you posted as more details on Jeepers Creepers 3 are made available.