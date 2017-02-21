The original Jeepers Creepers came out way back in 2001 and helped revive the idea of creature feature horror movies. At the time, there were a lot of teen slashers like Scream and I Know What You Did Last Summer occupying the box office. Jeepers Creepers 2 followed a couple of years later. Despite the fact that both movies were successful, a third installment never managed to get going. That changes now because Jeepers Creepers 3: Cathedral has officially started filming.

According to a report from Bloody Disgusting, Jeepers Creepers 3 has officially started production in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Director Victor Salva, who helmed the first two installments, is returning to the director's chair this time around. Jonathan Breck is also expected to reprise his role as the Creeper. Recently, it was reported that Gina Phillips' character Trish, who was one of the main characters in the first Jeepers Creepers alongside Justin Long (who died at the hands of the Creeper), would be returning for Jeepers Creepers 3. This was also confirmed to be the case in this latest report. Here is the synopsis for the movie.

"Trish Jenner is now a mother of a teenage son named Darry, named after the brother she lost 23 years ago. Trish has a recurring nightmare where her son suffers the same fate as her brother did, killed by the Creeper. Determined to prevent this from happening, Trish, who is now a rich and powerful woman, sets out on a final quest with Jack Taggart Sr. and Jr. to end the Creeper's reign of terror once and for all. The Creeper fights back in gory glory as its enemies grow closer than ever before to learning the secret of its dark origins."

This is not the first time Jeepers Creepers 3 has tried to get off the ground. Last year, the movie was supposed to start shooting, but it was actually director Victor Salva who was responsible for the delay. In 1988, the director pleaded no contest and was convicted for engaging in oral sex with a minor who worked on his horror thriller Clownhouse. After a casting call for Jeepers Creepers 3 initially went out, The Union of British Columbia Performers issued a warning to talent agencies about the director's past, which prompted Breakdown Services to remove the casting call permanently. That put a bit of a stall on the movie moving forward, but they managed to work around it and get things going again.

The first two Jeepers Creepers movies were successes at the box office, grossing a combined $122 million worldwide. The first movie cost only $10 million to make and the sequel was still relatively cheap at $17 million, so the movies were very profitable. Given the success that studio horror movies have enjoyed over the past couple of years with movies like The Conjuring, Lights Out, Don't Breathe and Split crushing at the box office, the timing could be absolutely perfect for Jeepers Creepers 3. There is no word yet on a release date for the movie, but we will be sure to keep you updated as more details become available.