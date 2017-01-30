Hollywood is pretty sequel and franchise happy right now, so a lot of long-awaited follow-ups to aging movies are on the way. One of these long-delayed sequels is Jeepers Creepers 3, which has a had a tough road to production but seems to finally be getting some real traction and is reportedly shooting as early as next month. Now, we have a new synopsis for the movie that reveals some story details that tie Jeepers Creepers 3: Cathedral to the events of the original.

The new synopsis comes courtesy of Bloody Disgusting, who uncovered it via a casting call. As has been reported previously, Gina Phillips will be reprising her role as Trish from the first Jeepers Creepers. Assuming this synopsis is correct, in Jeepers Creepers 3, Trish is now raising a son and will actually be going after the Creeper herself in order to stop the monster for good. Here is the synopsis.

"Trish Jenner is now a mother of a teenage son named Darry, named after the brother she lost 23 years ago. Trish has a recurring nightmare where her son suffers the same fate as her brother did, killed by the Creeper. Determined to prevent this from happening, Trish, who is now a rich and powerful woman, sets out on a final quest with Jack Taggart Sr. and Jr. to end the Creeper's reign of terror once and for all. The Creeper fights back in gory glory as its enemies grow closer than ever before to learning the secret of its dark origins."

Back when it seemed like Jeepers Creepers 3 was going to shoot last year it also was revealed that Gina Phillips was in talks to come back to the franchise, but this synopsis makes it clear that she will be the main focus of the new movie. Not only that, but it will be bringing the franchise full circle since her brother, played by Justin Long in the first Jeepers Creepers, died at the hands of the Creeper. Also worth noting is that it doesn't sound like Trish is simply going to find herself in peril this time around and be a damsel in distress. She will be actively going after the monster and will seemingly be on the offensive, similar to what Jamie Lee Curtis did in Halloween: H20.

Director Victor Salva, who directed the first two installments of the franchise, is returning to the director's chair for Jeepers Creepers 3, but he is also allegedly a big part of the reason for the delay. In 1988, the director pleaded no contest and was convicted for engaging in oral sex with a minor who worked on his horror thriller Clownhouse. After a casting call for Jeepers Creepers 3 initially went out, The Union of British Columbia Performers issued a warning to talent agencies about the director's past, which prompted Breakdown Services to remove the casting call permanently. Hence, the delay.

It seems like things have been resolved and Jeepers Creepers 3 is back on track, though. There is no official word on casting, but it looks like Gina Phillips will be back and Jonathan Breck is expected to be back as the Creeper. The first two Jeepers Creepers movies were successes at the box office, grossing a combined $122 million worldwide and they both had relatively small production budgets. That is likely why the studio is still trying to make a sequel nearly 15 years later. There is no word yet on a release date for Jeepers Creepers 3, but we will be sure to keep you up to date as more details become available.