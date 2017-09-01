The creeper has been away for more than a decade, but he wasn't going to stay gone forever. Despite a whole lot of controversy surrounding the movie and its release, Jeepers Creepers 3 is finished and is going to be released for one-night-only screenings on September 26. Now, we finally have the first teaser trailer for Jeepers Creepers 3, which brings back Jonathan Breck as the iconic Creeper for another round of feasting on human flesh.

The teaser for Jeepers Creepers 3 is brief and is billed as a TV spot, for a full trailer is likely on the way soon. Fathom Events is hosting the one-night event for the movie, which promises that fans who attend the event on September 26 will be able to see the movie before anyone else. Plus, the screenings will include special bonus footage and an interview with the Creeper himself, Jonathan Beck. The premiere of the movie was set for September 13 in Los Angeles, but the threat of protest over director Victor Salva and his very checkered past caused the premiere to be canceled. But the movie will still make its way to theaters for at least one night.

In Jeepers Creepers 3, it is the last day of the Creeper's twenty-three day feeding frenzy, skeptical Sargent Tubbs teams up with a task force hell bent on destroying the Creeper for good. The Creeper fights back in gory glory as its enemies grow closer than ever before to learning the secret of its dark origins. Even though the teaser is brief, we get to see plenty of the Creeper and a sense for what this movie is going to be. It looks like if you liked the first two installments, this should be right up your alley. It is said that this installment is going to take place between the events of the first movie and Jeepers Creepers 2, with a potential fourth instalment to come later that would take place in the present day.

As mentioned, Jeepers Creepers 3 has been met with a lot of controversy, and understandably so. In 1988 director Victor Salva pleaded no contest and was convicted of engaging in oral sex with a minor who worked on his horror thriller Clownhouse. The director video taped the encounters with the victim and the evidence was shown in court. He was charged with 11 counts of sexual abuse and was found guilty of four of the lesser counts. He served 18 months of a 3-year sentence following his conviction. Given these crimes, there have been many people who are boycotting Jeepers Creepers 3 and anything Salva works on.

At the present time there is no word on what the release strategy will be for the movie beyond this one-night-only theatrical event. It is likely that the studio will release the movie on VOD and digital platforms, with a Blu-ray/DVD release to come shortly after. We will make sure and keep you up to date as more information is made available. Be sure to check out the first teaser and poster for Jeepers Creepers 3 for yourself below.