Jeepers Creepers 3 has been a long time coming and the movie is finally ready to wow audiences with its thrills and dubious scares. After years of trying to get the sequel off the ground, director Victor Salva has finished the third installment of his horror franchise and the premiere was scheduled to take place in just a couple of weeks. But the director's past crimes have caused a lot of controversy and the threat of protest has caused the cancelation of the Jeepers Creepers 3 premiere event.

The event was scheduled for September 13 at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles and had sold out in a matter of days. Jeepers Creepers and Jeepers Creepers 3 were to be screened back-to-back with cast members from all three entries in the series in attendance for the event. However, following threat of protest, the management at TCL felt it was best to cancel the screening and not harm their reputation. As reported by Horror Freak News, this message was sent to customers who purchased tickets for the Jeepers Creepers 3 event.

"Dear Valued Customer, We would like to inform you that due to events beyond our control, the screening event hosted by @Moviedude18 for 'Jeepers Creepers and Jeepers Creepers 3' on Wednesday September 13, 2017 will no longer take place at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause your party. We have worked with Fandango to refund your purchase directly. You should see the refund in your account within the next few days. We would like to offer you free passes. You may redeem them at the box office upon your next visit by showing this email or we can mail them to you if you provide us with your mailing address. Again, we apologize for the inconvenience."

In 1988 director Victor Salva pleaded no contest and was convicted for engaging in oral sex with a minor who worked on his horror thriller Clownhouse. The director had video taped the encounters with the young boy, evidence that was shown in court. He was charged with 11 counts of sexual abuse and was found guilty of four of the lesser counts. He served 18 months of a 3-year sentence following his conviction. Given these crimes, there have been many people who are boycotting Jeepers Creepers 3 and anything Salva works on. Due to the severe nature of his crimes, this is more than understandable.

Event organizer and promoter Kory Davis was working to make this event a success due to the excitement many fans have for Jeepers Creepers 3. David held a press conference in order to break the sad news to those who were going to attend. In a statement released by TCL, it was made clear that Davis had nothing to do with the cancellation.

"I want to make it 100% clear: This is not Davis' fault; over the years he's produced many successful screenings throughout Los Angeles, including an incredible double-feature of Bride of Chucky and Seed of Chucky last month. These truly are circumstances beyond his control. The event was legitimate and was intended to be the world premiere of Jeepers Creepers 3."

It was reported earlier this month that Jeepers Creepers 3 was going to be released in September. Later reports claimed that this wasn't true and that it was just the premiere that was scheduled to take place. In any case, this proves that any sort of release for the movie is going to be met with a lot of controversy and will make things very difficult.

Jeepers Creepers 3 is said to take place between the events of Jeepers Creepers and Jeepers Creepers 2, with plans for a fourth movie in place that would take place years after the events of the original, with star Gina Phillips set to return. Considering that the premiere was shut down, let alone a full release, it seems less likely Jeepers Creepers 4 will happen. We will be sure to keep you up to date as any new information on Jeepers Creepers 3 is made available.