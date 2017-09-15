Jennifer Lawrence reveals that she was involved in a drunken bar fight in Budapest while filming Red Sparrow. The 27-year old actress was on Late Night With Seth Myers to promote Mother! when she told the story. Lawrence spoke about a variety of topics with Myers while drinking wine and using expletives to emphasize her tales of filming in Eastern Europe. Lawrence also admitted to being "morbidly hungover" from the New York premiere of Mother! the night before, and may or may not be a little tipsy during the interview.

Lawrence told Myers about a night off from filming Red Sparrow in Budapest where her and some friends decided to go to a bar on "beer night" and blow off some steam. Myers mentioned that Budapest sounds like a dangerous place to get into a bar fight, but Lawrence countered by saying that it wasn't dangerous for her, instead implying that it was dangerous for the person that she got into the altercation with. The whole incident started when a man came up to Lawrence and her entourage and asked to take a selfie with the actress. Lawrence went on to say that it was beer night at the bar and admitted that she was quite drunk when the incident occurred. She explains.

"It was "beer night" at the bar, "and I was drunk, which is rare. This guy asked me for a selfie and I was like, 'No. Thank you. No.' He was like, 'Please! My girlfriend will never believe me.' My friend was like, 'If your girlfriend won't believe you then she's not The One.'"

After declining to take the picture, Lawrence and her friend asked the man to leave, but he instead got angry, which enraged the drunken Lawrence. Instead of having someone in her entourage take care of the situation, Lawrence took matters into her own hands. She had this to say.

"He goes, 'Yeah? F--k you!' And...I don't know. Something in me just snapped-but it couldn't have been the alcohol. I was like, 'Did you just say f--k you to me?! Did you just say f--k you to me?!'"

In a rage, Jennifer Lawrence began to grab beers from around the bar and pour them on the angry man, even going as far to pour beer all over his suitcase and other belongings. She continued her story by saying this.

"I grabbed him, I took beers and I started dousing him, all over him." He "weirdly" had a suitcase, which he would later regret. "I was like, 'Is that your s--t?!' I started pouring beers all over his suitcase. My friend Chris came up, grabbed me from behind and goes, 'Don't waste beer! Don't waste beer!' I instantly relaxed. I was like, 'Of course! What was I thinking?'"

Lawrence was pretty happy with herself and the way that she handled the situation, but did have a little bit of remorse after wasting so much beer. Apparently, the whole altercation only lasted a short time as one of the actress' friends missed the entire thing by using the restroom, but did see a wet man running away from the bar, crying. It is interesting that no one captured any video or photos from this event. Is it just a tall tale to keep other would be fans from bothering her at the bar? Perhaps.

The moral of the story: Don't try to ask Jennifer Lawrence for a selfie when she's cracking a cold one with the girls. One has to imagine that the scenario would have gone down a lot different had it taken place in the United States instead of Budapest. Lawrence probably would have been sued and perhaps even arrested for defending herself against an unruly fan. Check out a video of a "morbidly hungover" Jennifer Lawrence talking about her bar fight below.