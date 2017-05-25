After gestating in development for years as a live-action adaptation, Warner Bros.' animated adaptation of The Jetsons is now moving forward. The studio's Warner Animation Group has brought on Conrad Vernon, who most recently directed Sony's R-rated Sausage Party, to take the reins of this animated movie. The filmmaker has been brought on to develop the project, with an eye towards directing it himself. It isn't clear if he will be working with another writer or if he will write the script himself.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news today, with the filmmaker coming aboard keeping this project firmly entrenched within the Warner Animation Group banner. That wasn't always the case, though, with the studio previously trying to put together a Jetsons live-action movie for many years, with directors such as Adam Shankman and Robert Rodriguez attached to the project, with the later working from a script by The Goldbergs creator Adam F. Goldberg.

We reported in 2012 that writers Van Robiucheaux and Evan Susser were brought on to work on the script, but that was the last we heard about the live-action version of The Jetsons. Then in 2015, Warner Bros. announced that they were moving forward with an animated version instead, bringing on Matt Lieberman to write the script. It isn't clear if his script is still being used at this time, or if another writer has been working on the script since then. No details were given regarding the story, or how it may differ from the original animated TV series.

The Jetsons debuted in September 1962, which was seen as Hanna-Barbera's futuristic companion, of sorts, to the company's pre-historic hit show The Flintstones. The show followed the patriarch George Jetson (George O'Hanlon), his wife Jane (Penny Singleton), his son Elroy (Daws Butler) and daughter Judy (Janet Waldo). The legendary Mel Blanc also provided the voice for George's boss, Cosmo S. Spacely, who owned Spacely Sprockets, where George worked. Don Messick also voiced the family dog Astro with Jean Vander Pyl voicing Rosie the Robot, the family's maid. The show only ran for two seasons in its original run, but it was brought back for a new season in 1987.

It's possible that Conrad Vernon may also do some voice work as well, since he has voiced the Gingerbread Man in all of the Shrek movies. He also voiced a number of minor characters such as Toilet Paper, Saurkraut and Catcall Sausage in his animated hit Sausage Party, and he also voiced Eugene in DreamWorks Animation's The Boss Baby. As a filmmaker, Conrad Vernon made his directorial debut on Shrek 2, which he followed up with Monsters vs. Aliens and Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted, before Sausage Party. Now that a director has come aboard, hopefully we'll learn more about The Jetsons very soon.