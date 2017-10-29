The box office was expected to take yet another hit this weekend, with three newcomers arriving, each of which debuting in less than 3,000 theaters. Sure enough, all three movies came in far under expectations, with Jigsaw, the eighth movie in the Saw franchise, coming out on top with a paltry $16.5 million, which managed to come in under even the most modest of expectations. Still, the movie had no troubles coming out on top, with the other two newcomers Universal's Thank You For Serving and Paramount's Suburbicon both severely underperforming.

While Thank You For Your Service was at least a critical hit, with a solid 77% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Jigsaw and Suburbicon failed to impress the critics, with the Saw sequel earning a 39% score on RT with Suburbicon faring even worse, with a 29% score. Still, Jigsaw has already made its money back from a $10 million production budget, taking in a $5,525 per-screen average from 2,941 theaters. The movie earned the second worst opening weekend gross in the Saw franchise, just ahead of Saw VI's $14.1 million in 2009.

In the 8th installment of the popular Saw series, bodies are turning up around the city, each having met a uniquely gruesome demise. As the investigation proceeds, evidence points to one man: John Kramer. But how can this be? The man known as Jigsaw has been dead for over a decade. But in Saw 8, he doesn't appear to be dead anymore. Tobin Bell returns as the title character with a cast that also includes Laura Vandervoort, Matt Passmore, Callum Keith Rennie, Hannah Anderson, Brittany Allen, Tina Jung, Bonnie Siu and Paul Braunstein.

Thank You For Your Service centers on Sgt. Adam Schumann, who tries to readjust to civilian life after returning home from the war in Iraq. Fellow soldier Tausolo Aeiti must deal with the aftermath of a bombing that left him with a traumatic brain injury. Will Waller searches for normalcy after surviving several explosions, while Michael Emory must deal with the effects of a sniper's bullet to the head. With memories of the battlefield still lingering, the soldiers soon begin their long journey to physical and emotional rehabilitation.

Suburbicon is a peaceful, idyllic, suburban community with affordable homes and manicured lawns -- the perfect place to raise a family, and in the summer of 1959, the Lodge family is doing just that. But the tranquil surface masks a disturbing reality, as husband and father Gardner Lodge must navigate the town's dark underbelly of betrayal, deceit and violence. The movie stars Matt Damon with George Clooney directing. The top 10 is rounded out by Boo 2! a Madea Halloween ($10 million), Geostorm ($5.6 million), Happy Death Day ($5 million), Blade Runner 2049 ($3.9 million), Thank You for Your Service ($3.7 million), Only the Brave ($3.4 million), The Foreigner ($3.2 million), Suburbicon ($2.8 million) and IT ($2.3 million).

Looking ahead to next weekend, Marvel Studios brings the highly-anticipated Thor: Ragnarok into theaters, and while there hasn't been a specific theater count given yet, this Thor sequel will likely arrive in more than 4,000 theaters. The superhero sequel's only other new competitor is STX Entertainment's A Bad Moms Christmas, although that arrives a few days early on November 1. Box Office Mojo reports that, also arriving in limited release that weekend are The Orchard's documentary 11/8/16, Parade Deck Films' comedy Bad Grandmas, Hannover House's drama Battlecreek, Magnolia's action movie Blade of the Immortal, Strand's documentary Dream Boat, Yash Raj's action thriller ITTEFAQ, A24's dramatic comedy Lady Bird, Lionsgate's drama Last Flag Flying, Electric Entertainment's drama LBJ, FilmRise's drama My Friend Dahmer, Archstone's war drama On Wings of Eagles and Vertical Entertainment's sci-fi film Singularity. Take a look at the top 10 estimates below and check back on Tuesday for next week's predictions.