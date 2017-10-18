Even though Lionsgate hasn't inundated us with marketing for the movie, a brand new entry in the Saw franchise is on the way. And very soon. Jigsaw, the upcoming eighth movie in the very successful horror series, arrives in theaters just in time for Halloween after a very long absence. Now, Lionsgate has released the first clip from Jigsaw, which reveals a deadly and dangerous, yet familiar looking, game.

The clip is one that has been teased in the Jigsaw trailer and TV spots, which sees five strangers with buckets on their heads, and the clip is appropriately titled Bucket Heads, chained up in a room facing impending doom. The very familiar voice of John Kramer, aka Jigsaw, plays over the intercom and reveals that a tribute of blood must be made in order for the unlucky subjects to survive. Then, the chains connected to their buckets start pulling them toward some spinning saw blades on the wall. The clip cuts off before the inevitable bloodshed, but this should be an especially bloody game.

It's been seven years since Saw: The Final Chapter, so some horror fans may be a little rusty on their Saw history. In Saw V, the main game saw five individuals who were supposed to work together to survive. The opening trap has each player chained by the neck, taking turns retrieving the key to their respective locks. If they failed to get free, they would be pulled and decapitated by razor blades. While not identical, this new Jigsaw game bears a lot of similarities to the one from Saw V.

Jigsaw arrives in theaters on October 27 and, surprisingly, we've still only seen a single teaser trailer. Now, with clips being released, it seems likely that's all we're going to get. Lionsgate wants the movie to remain a mystery, probably for good reason, but we know that Jigsaw centers on bodies turning up around the city and, as the investigation proceeds, evidence points to one man. That man being John Kramer, aka the Jigsaw Killer. As fans know, he has (supposedly) been dead for over a decade, since the events of Saw III. Things clearly aren't so simple, especially since we hear the late Kramer's voice in this clip.

With Jigsaw set to arrive in theaters on Halloween weekend, with or without a ton of marketing, Lionsgate should be able to expect to make a killing, as it were, from the new Saw movie. We haven't seen any reviews for the movie yet, but if they are positive, that could help give the movie a bit of a boost at the box office next weekend. Peter Spierig and Michael Spierig (Daybreakers, Predestination) directed the movie with a script from Pete Goldfinger and Josh Stolberg (Piranha 3D). Be sure to check out the first clip from Jigsaw, courtesy of the Lionsgate Movies YouTube channel for yourself below.