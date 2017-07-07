Do you want to play a game? If this poster for Jigsaw, the upcoming eighth installment of the Saw franchise, is to be believed, you may actually be the one creating the games this time around. Lionsgate has just released the first official poster for Jigsaw and it is inviting you to become Jigsaw. What does that mean? Someone needs to take up that mantle since Tobin Bell's John Kramer has been dead for a long time. Looks like this poster is teasing a job opening for those who might be interested in setting up some twisted death traps.

The Saw Twitter account unveiled the poster for Jigsaw, which features a pig's head in a wig on a table with the word "become." over the movie's title. That may give us some clues about the story in Saw 8, which has been kept under wraps up to this point. Does this mean that John Kramer is going to somehow invite anyone who feels they can live up to his legacy to create some of his deadly games in Jigsaw? Is this going to be some kind of cult centered around the famed serial killer? It is without a doubt a very intriguing tagline for Saw 8.

The Saw franchise has been dormant since 2010's Saw: The Final Chapter. Did anyone really think that was actually going to be the end for Saw? The story in Jigsaw picks up seven years after the events of the last movie, with stars Laura Vandervoort (Bitten, Smallville) and Hannah Anderson (Shoot the Messenger, Lizzie Borden Took an Ax) in the lead roles. Tobin Bell is also going to reprise his role as John Kramer, likely in flashback sequences, since he has been dead since Saw 3. That is, unless he has somehow been resurrected or something really crazy like that. But that seems a little unlikely.

Lionsgate has every reason to think Jigsaw is going to be a big hit. Saw is one of the highest-grossing horror franchises in history, with a combined $873.3 million worldwide. Since the studio gave audiences a break for seven years, horror fans are probably ready to see the Saw franchise return. Not to mention that it has a very friendly Halloween weekend release date, with Jigsaw rolling out on October 27. 2017. They also have some new blood in the director's chair in the form of Michael and Peter Spierig (Daybreakers, Predestination).

With the October release date quickly approaching, we should expect to see a teaser for Jigsaw very soon. Probably at San Diego Comic-Con. Coincidentally, the studio also announced the San Diego Comic-Con plans for the movie, which includes a signing with Tobin Bell and a Reinventing Horror panel that the directors are participating in. That seems like a nice place for Lionsgate to debut the first Saw 8 trailer, so keep your eyes peeled. In the meantime, be sure to check out the first Jigsaw poster for yourself below. What we're wondering is, where's Billy?