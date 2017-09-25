Lionsgate's Jigsaw is bringing back a Saw franchise tradition next month with the annual blood drive. Throughout October, mobile blood drive stations will be popping up all over the country, and fans who donate will receive a free ticket to see Jigsaw in theaters starting October 27, through a partnership with Atom Tickets. To promote this blood drive, Lionsgate has released new posters featuring eight of the "nurses" who will be out helping to collect blood.

The posters surfaced on the blood drive's official site, JigsawBloodDrive.com, which feature movie critic/interviewer Grae Drake, fitness guru Dan Rockwell, iconic event producer Susanne Bartch, and models Nyakim Gatwech, Shaun Dross, Mosh, Mykie and Amanda LePore. Ever since launching in 2004, with the first Saw Movie, the blood drive has resulted in over 120,000 pints of blood being donated, that lead to over 360,000 lives being saved. The blood drive will kick off in New York City on October 5, 7 and 8, between 10AM - 4PM at 11th Ave and West 36th Street, before heading across the country all month long.

Starting on October 10, the mobile blood drive for Jigsaw (formerly known as Saw: Legacy) will head to Denver at the Gott-A-Costume Superstore (11AM - 3PM), along with Chicago (Times TBD, Hollywood Blvd. Theater), Minneapolis at Sigma Nu at the University of Minnesota (12PM - 5PM) and Oklahoma City at the University of Central Oklahoma (11AM - 4PM). The blood drive will then shift to Boston on October 12, at Copley Square (9AM - 3PM), and an additional stop on October 18 at Kraft Family Blood Donor Center (8AM - 5PM). Cincinatti is up next on October 13 at Hoxworth North (8:30AM - 3PM), with the blood drive also heading to Indianapolis (1PM - 4PM, 10617 East Washington St.) and Sacramento (6AM - 2PM, Rivers Edge Cafe) on October 13, with Saint Louis on both October 14 and October 21 (Times TBD, 6388 Delmar Blvd., University City, MO 63130).

The blood drive will then shifts to Cleveland on October 17 (12PM - 4PM, Cleveland State University), along with Detroit (12PM - 5PM, 200 N Main St., Royal Oak, MI 48067) and Los Angeles (11AM - 5PM, Ackerman Student Union Donor Center) on October 17, with an additional Los Angeles location on October 19 and October 20 (11AM - 5PM, Westwood Village Donor Center). The final blood drive stops will be Atlanta on October 19 (8AM - 5PM, Georgia Tech Student Center Ballroom), Seattle on October 20 (10AM - 1PM, UW Health Sciences), New Orleans on October 21 (7PM - 11PM, The Mortuary), Dallas on October 23 (10AM - 4PM, UNT Student Union Jade Eagle Ballroom) and Phoenix on October 23 and 24 (9AM - 4:30PM, ASU Sun Devil Fitness Center (SDFC) Maroon), Pittsburgh on October 24 (4PM - 7PM, Downtown Pittsburgh location), San Diego on October 24 (8AM - 6PM, Viejas Arena, and finally Houston on October 25 (12PM - 6PM, 7620 Katy Fwy. Houston, TX 77024).

Thirteen years ago on Halloween weekend, Saw and the character of Jigsaw introduced the world to a new face of horror. For seven straight years "If it's Halloween it must be SAW" was a holiday tradition. This October 27, Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures proudly present Jigsaw! After a series of murders bearing all the markings of the Jigsaw killer, law enforcement find themselves chasing the ghost of a man dead for over a decade and embroiled in a new game that's only just begun. Is John Kramer back from the dead to remind the world to be grateful for the gift of life? Or is this a trap set by a killer with designs of their own? Take a look at all of the new posters below for Jigsaw