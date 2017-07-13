The Saw franchise is getting ready to make a bloody return to the big screen, following a seven-year absence from the Halloween horror movie lineup. Saw 8, officially titled Jigsaw, is set to scare its way into theaters on October 27, 2017, and, oddly, we still don't know a whole lot about it and we haven't seen a shred of footage. We can't help you with the footage just yet, but courtesy of Jigsaw's directors, we now have some new plot details, and a terrifying new image, from the movie.

Directors Peter Spierig and Michael Spierig (Daybreakers, Predestination) recently spoke with Entertainment Weekly about Jigsaw and what we can expect from the return of the beloved horror series. Tobin Bell's Jigsaw has been dead since Saw III, but his presence is going to be felt in a big way in this movie and his twisted games are going to drive the plot. Here's what Peter Spierig says about the plot of the movie and what sets the wheels in motion.

"Bodies are turning up, and they're linked to Jigsaw, or a Jigsaw copycat. The DNA of Tobin Bell is all over this film."

The directors weren't able to confirm whether or not Tobin Bell is actually going to appear in Saw 8, but it is highly suspected that he will be showing up, even if it is just in flashbacks. It also seems very likely that Bell will have something to do with the movie since Lionsgate is bringing him to San Diego Comic-Con to do a signing next week. Even if he doesn't show up in Jigsaw, plenty of his traps will be in the movie. And they are going to be extra bloody. Here's what Michael Spierig had to say about the tone of Saw 8 and how much violence to expect.

"We've got some pretty wild traps in the film, we don't shy away from the gore. It's such a perfect Halloween scarefest. It's perhaps not quite as vicious and more fun, which is something we tried to inject into it. But it's still full of good fun gore, that's for sure. And, on top of that, it's got a really great mystery, and there's very interesting twists. It's Saw for 2017."

Saw is one of the highest-grossing horror franchise in history, with a combined $873.3 million worldwide and with a premium Halloween release date, Jigsaw could wind up crushing at the box office. Will we finally be seeing the first teaser trailer at San Diego Comic-Con? It seems likely, especially considering that the movie is coming out in just a few months and we only just recently were treated to the first poster. For now, you can check out a new image from Jigsaw that features Laura Vandervoort's character up to her neck in trouble for yourself below.