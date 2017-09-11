Jim Carrey got philosophical on the red carpet for Harper Bazaar's Icons party over the weekend. The actor and comedian has fallen on some tough times and looks a lot skinnier than we are used to seeing him, but Carrey seems to be more woke these days after telling Howard Stern about a desert vison quest that he went on a few years ago and taking up painting. The news comes after Jim Carrey surprised the audience of Michael Moore's one-man Broadway show, The Terms of my Surrender on Thursday night with some parodies of The Sound of Music that peppered in our current political climate.

Yahoo Movies U.K. reports that Jim Carrey attended the Harper's Bazaar party and gave a pretty weird interview. He began the interview by circling interviewer Catt Sadler for E! News before settling down. Carrey then said, "There's no meaning to any of this, so I wanted to find the most meaningless thing that I could come to and join, and here I am." Sadler tries to rebound the interview by complimenting Carrey on his look, complimenting him on his outfit, but Carrey wasn't done dropping knowledge quite yet. Carrey obviously knows the truth and said, "I don't believe in personalities. I don't believe that you exist. But there's a wonderful fragrance in the air."

Sadler does a good job, but after a few seconds her eyes start to dart around like she doesn't know what to do next. And then Carrey seems to pick up on that and starts doing a James Brown impression right in front of her before going back and disputing the idea if icons. "We're a field of energy dancing for itself', before concluding with the finale: "We don't matter. There's the good news." It is possible that Carrey is looking for some publicity for his new Jim and Andy: The Great Beyond documentary, but the interview doesn't come off like Andy Kaufman at all.

Many have come out to defend Jim Carrey's manic behavior as a clear sign of depression while others are championing his position on life and claim that he's just being "Jim Carrey." Carrey has fallen on some rough times lately and is in the middle of a wrongful death lawsuit surrounding his ex-girlfriend, Cathriona White, who took her own life after Carrey left her. While news circulating that lawsuit is rumor and speculation, the star seems to be dealing with some demons of some sort.

Regardless of what's going on, Jim Carrey definitely gave one of the more bizarre red carpet interviews ever recorded and that's a pretty big feat. Hopefully the comedian finds what he's been searching for and joins us mortals again. But until then, the interview will just feed more rumors and speculation. Hopefully Carrey is not depressed and just truly more woke than the rest of us. While we wait for answers, check out the interview in full below.