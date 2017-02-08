When John Wick (Keanu Reeves) is "working," that never bodes well for anyone on the other end of whatever gun he may be carrying. Today we have a new clip from the highly-anticipated John Wick 2, where Keanu Reeves' title character has to tell a fellow assassin, Cassian (Common), that he is in fact "working" tonight. Cassian isn't too thrilled to hear this, as a seemingly-tame night club turns into a blazing gunfight between two highly-skilled assassins.

Lionsgate debuted the clip on YouTube today, and while this scene only shows us the beginning of this confrontation, it could very well turn into an explosive showdown. The very end of the clip shows both assassins firing at each other, from a fairly close distance, and if it were two normal people with guns, they'd probably both be dead. However, we learned in an earlier clip that, upon arriving in Rome, John visits a tailor, putting in an order for a custom-made "tactical" suit, with the tailor revealing that they can sew cutting edge bulletproof body armor right into the fabric.

There still hasn't been much revealed about Common's Cassian, but when he first signed on last year, it was explained that he is playing the "primary villain," the head of security for a female crime lord. But those details were never confirmed. In this next chapter following the 2014 cult classic, legendary hitman John Wick (Keanu Reeves) is forced back out of retirement by a former associate plotting to seize control of a shadowy international assassins' guild. Bound by a blood oath to help him, John travels to Rome where he squares off against some of the world's deadliest killers.

Original John Wick stars Ian McShane (Winston), John Leguizamo (Aurelio), Bridget Moynahan (Helen), Thomas Sadoski (Jimmy) and Lance Reddick (Charon) have returned to reprise their roles. New cast members include Common, Ruby Rose, Riccardo Scamarcio and Peter Stormare. Chad Stahelski, who directed the original John Wick with David Leitch, is returning to take the helm on John Wick 2, although he will be directing solo, working from a script by John Wick writer Derek Kolstad. The original John Wick earned $86 million worldwide from a $20 million budget, but this sequel is expected to fare much better.

If John Wick: Chapter 2 fares as well as expected at the box office, don't be surprised if John Wick 3 is officially announced soon thereafter. Director Chad Stahelski teased that Lionsgate wanted him and writer Derek Kolstad to start "putting their heads together" for this follow-up, confirming that Ian McShane's Winston and Lance Reddick's Charon, the owner and concierge of the Continental Hotel, will have important roles to play in this sequel. While we wait for more on John Wick 3, take a look at this intense new clip from John Wick 2, arriving in theaters February 10.