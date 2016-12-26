John Wick came as a surprise to everyone in 2014 and wound up being a bit of an unexpected hit. Those who loved the movie have something to look forward to next year in the form of John Wick: Chapter 2, which will be bringing Keanu Reeves back as the famous hitman. This time around, he will be reunited with his Matrix co-star Laurence Fishburne, and we now have our first look at them together again.

The new John Wick 2 photo comes from Entertainment Weekly and shows Keanu Reeves as John Wick face-to-face with Laurence Fishburne, who is playing a new character in the action franchise called "the Bowery King." Keanu Reeves spoke with EW a bit about the movie and working with Laurence Fishburne again. Here is what he had to say.

"It was so cool to have a chance to work with Laurence Fishburne again, with the history that we have professionally and personally. I ran into him, and he was saying that he was a fan of the first film, and was there anything in the second film. I said, 'As a matter of fact there is!' So, we sent him the project and he responded to the role. Lawrence is playing a character called the Bowery King. He is a leader of this underworld in New York City. He knows everything about everything and he helps John in his mission. It was cool to act with him again and hopefully people will enjoying seeing us reunited."

The first John Wick was entertaining and featured a lot of incredible action, but the movie itself was rather simple. Some bad guys killed a former hitman's dog and he decides to go kill them and everyone associated with them as a form of revenge. Sure, there is a bit more to it than that, but the bones of the movie are quite straightforward. However, there were nuances like the Continental Hotel and people like Ian McShane's character who added some depth. That said, there is probably some temptation on the creative side for John Wick: Chapter 2 to repeat that pattern, but director Chad Stahelski promises it will be a bit different, and that no dogs or cats will be murdered this time around.

"It's tricky when you do a sequel. You don't want to fall into the trap of retelling the first story again. Certainly, we didn't want to kill another puppy - or kill a cat. [Laughs] We wanted to show more of the John Wick world, what he would have experienced before he settled down and tried to get out of the business."

Chad Stahelski is directing solo this time around, after co-directing with David Leitch on the first movie, who has moved on to directing Deadpool 2. The cast includes returning members like Keanu Reeves, Ian McShane, John Leguizamo, Bridget Moynahan, Thomas Sadoski and Lance Reddick, in addition to new cast members Common, Ruby Rose, Riccardo Scamarcio and the aforementioned Laurence Fishburne. John Wick: Chapter 2 is set for release on February 10, 2017. Be sure to check out the new photo for yourself below.