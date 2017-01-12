With the February 10 release date less than a month away, expect to see a lot more footage from John Wick: Chapter 2. Today we have a new TV spot which features Keanu Reeves's title character going back to work, which surely isn't good news for his multitude of enemies. We also get a few scenes with new characters played by Laurence Fishburne, Common, Riccardo Scamarcio, Ruby Rose, along with the returning Ian McShane as the Continental Hotel owner Winston. We also see John Wick make a promise that whoever comes for him, he'll kill them all.

This TV spot debuted on Lionsgate's YouTube channel, which comes less than a month after the second John Wick 2 trailer debuted. Last month we also saw the debut of a viral website that takes fans inside the now-iconic Continental Hotel, a hangout for assassins. Keanu Reeves revealed in an interview last year that director Chad Stahelski and writer Derek Kolstad really listened to the fans, and learned that they wanted to know more about the Continental Hotel and the assassins found within this facility, with the actor stating that this world gets opened up a lot in the sequel.

Keanu Reeves returns in the sequel to the 2014 hit as legendary hitman John Wick who is forced to back out of retirement by a former associate plotting to seize control of a shadowy international assassins' guild. Bound by a blood oath to help him, John travels to Rome where he squares off against some of the world's deadliest killers. Original John Wick stars Ian McShane (Winston), John Leguizamo (Aurelio), Bridget Moynahan (Helen), Thomas Sadoski (Jimmy) and Lance Reddick (Charon) have returned to reprise their roles.

John Wick 2 will have plenty of competition on February 10, 2017, going up against two high-profile projects. Also opening on that day is Universal's steamy sequel Fifty Shades Darker and Warner Bros.' The Lego Movie spinoff The LEGO Batman Movie. With this weekend filled with three movies from established franchises, it could make this frame a very interesting one to watch at the box office, to see which movie will come out on top. While the conventional wisdom would suggest that the family-friendly LEGO Batman Movie would triumph over its R-rated competitors, stranger things have happened at the box office.

While we only have a few weeks left until John Wick: Chapter 2 hits theaters, the filmmakers and producers are already hard at work on John Wick 3. Director Chad Stahelski teased during a New York Comic Con interview that Lionsgate has asked him to come up with ideas for the third installment. The director teased that Ian McShane's Winston and Lance Reddick's Charon, the manager of the Continental Hotel, will be a "big part" of the sequel, which likely means fans will learn even more about the Continental Hotel and this underworld of assassins. While we wait for more on John Wick 3, take a look at this TV spot for John Wick 2 below.