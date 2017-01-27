Two weeks from today, Keanu Reeves returns to the big screen as a very skilled hitman in John Wick Chapter 2, a follow-up to the 2014 surprise hit John Wick. As we continue the countdown towards this release, Lionsgate has debuted a ton of new footage, including two clips, two TV spots and a video preview that goes behind-the-scenes of all the training Keanu Reeves went through for this sequel. We get to see the actor behind the wheel as he pull off some insane car maneuvers, while also seeing some of his co-stars in training as well.

The videos all surfaced on the Lionsgate YouTube channel, with the preview delving into all of the different types of training Keanu Reeves had to undergo for this John Wick sequel, including training with the stunt team and vehicle training, which the actor said "came back pretty quick" to him. We can see footage of the actor pulling off 90-degree and 180-degree turns in John Wick's classic Ford Mustang, and we also hear from stunt double Jackson Spidell, who reveals that they put Keanu Reeves through a lot of "three-gun training," where we see the actor go through a course, shooting at targets with three different guns all at once.

Director Chad Stahelski revealed that all of this training, the three-gun tactical training, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, Japanese jiu-jitsu, and standing judo, combined together for what they call "gun-fu." If that wasn't enough, we also have two new clips, one of which features The Matrix stars Keanu Reeves and Laurence Fishburne reunited. The clip features Laurence Fishburne's character The Bowery King revealing that someone has put a $7 million contract on John Wick's head. When asked if he wants a war, or if he just wants to give John a gun, he chooses the latter, as John's "descent into hell" begins.

The second clip is basically a longer version of the scene we've seen in the trailers, where John arrives in Rome, looking for a new suit, as he gets measured by the tailor. But we get much more information in here. When John says he wants this suit to be "tactical," the tailor reveals that they can sew cutting edge bulletproof body armor right into the fabric of the suit. If the previously-released trailers and other footage is any indication, John Wick is going to need as much body armor as he can to survive this action-packed ordeal.

Original John Wick stars Ian McShane (Winston), John Leguizamo (Aurelio), Bridget Moynahan (Helen), Thomas Sadoski (Jimmy) and Lance Reddick (Charon) have returned to reprise their roles. New cast members include Common, Ruby Rose, Riccardo Scamarcio and Peter Stormare. Chad Stahelski, who directed the original John Wick with David Leitch, is returning to take the helm on John Wick 2, although he will be directing solo, working from a script by John Wick writer Derek Kolstad. Take a look at these clips, TV spots and the behind-the-scenes preview for John Wick: Chapter 2.