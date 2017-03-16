Though Agents of S.H.E.I.L.D. has had a good run on ABC, there has always been talk of Samuel L. Jackson getting his own stand-alone Nick Fury movie. But guess what? The actor doesn't seem so interested in that. And he has a better idea. He wants to co-star in John Wick 3.

Samuel L. Jackson hasn't ever really held the same kind of 'franchise viagra' mantra that fueled Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's path to superstardom, but he has appeared in his fare share of sequels, outside of the Marvel universe. After becoming a true household name with his appearance in Pulp Fiction, Jackson immediately took on a key role in Die Hard 3. He also brought quite a bit of gravitas to the Star Wars prequels as Mace Windu. And he's a permanent fixture in the xXx movies. Now, he wants in on John Wick's territory.

Samuel L. Jackson has also been part of some of the biggest franchises in the history of Hollywood, including Jurassic Park, RoboCop, Shaft and most recently King Kong. So why wouldn't he want to be a part of the best action saga this past ten years has seen?

On a recent episode of Meet the Movie Press, journalist Simon Thompson revealed a recent conversation he'd had with Jackson about his appearance in Kong: Skull Island. And the subject of Nick Fury came up. The pair have talked about a Fury spin-off for years now. But it appears that Sam has his sights set on something a little different. Thompson explains.

"He actually was less interested in that than he was in an idea he floated with me, and he's floated it with me twice now. He wants to do, over a Nick Fury movie, John Wick 3 with Laurence Fishburne and Keanu Reeves. He absolutely loves the John Wick movies. He wants in. He doesn't want in, he wants in with a capital IN. Seriously, I think he will do whatever he needs to do to get in on John Wick 3."

It's not so hard to imagine Samuel Jackson as the villain in a future John Wick movie. Another sequel is already in the works, as is a prequel TV show. So the franchise will certainly continue on. In their long histories as actors, Keanu Reeves and Samuel L. Jackson have never appeared on screen together, so that is a match-up that could get fans quite excited. Laurence Fishburne and Samuel L. Jackson have only appeared in one movie together, Spike-Lee's 1988 comedy School Daze. But they haven't ever really gotten a chance to play shoot 'em up on the big screen together either.

As of right now, Marvel has not announced a Nick Fury standalone movie. Nick Fury won't be showing up in Black Panther, but will be part of Avengers: Infinity War and its sequel, and will also appear in Captain Marvel opposite Brie Larson. At this time, John Wick 3 does not have a release date. But the story is already being worked on, and will reportedly open just moments after John Wick 2 ended. Will there be room for Samuel L. Jackson in this upcoming sequel? We'll all have to wait and see.