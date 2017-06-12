John Wick: Chapter 2 helped cement the series as one of the best modern action movie franchises Hollywood has going currently. Luckily the movie did quite well at the box office, which means that John Wick 3 is happening, and we aren't going to have to wait forever to see it. Director Chad Stahelski, who co-directed the first John Wick with David Leitch and went solo for John Wick 2, is currently working on the third installment and, if he is good on his word, it could be the final installment. At least for Keanu Reeves' titular character.

Chad Stahelski recently spoke with The Independent about the release of John Wick: Chapter 2 on Blu-ray/DVD. During the interview, he talked a bit about what we can expect from John Wick 3, saying that it will be a "completion" of Wick's journey. Here's what he had to say about it.

"We are going to put in something about the High Table, how that all works. We're going to put in something about where John comes from, and where he wants to go. I don't want to say too much more, but it will be a nice completion to Mr Wick's journey."

What makes John Wick such a great franchise, save for the amazing action sequences, is the subtlety of things like the High Table and the Continental Hotel. So there is a lot to explore in that world, but as Chad Stahelski puts it, this may be the end of John Wick's journey. So does that mean the franchise will end with John Wick 3? Probably not. There have been talks of a John Wick TV series and, since there are lots of other hitmen in that universe and things like the Continental, there is a lot of spin-off potential there.

The original John Wick really snuck up on everyone in 2014. The trailer came out of nowhere and, since Keanu Reeves hadn't been in anything of note for a while before that, nobody had any reason to think this was going to be anything but a run-of-the-mill actioner. It turned out to be a lot more than that. John Wick: Chapter 2, which came out earlier this year, managed to be the rare sequel that truly lived up to the original and expanded the franchise in a unique way. Also, quite importantly, both movies made quite a bit of money, given their relatively modest budgets.

As of right now, Chad Stahelski hasn't officially signed on to direct John Wick 3, but he is doing prep work and getting the movie ready to go. He is attached to direct the new Highlander reboot, so that could wind up getting in the way. In any case, Keanu Reeves will be back as John Wick at least one more time and, if Stahelski is good on his word, it will be quite satisfying. Just as long as the dog lives through the next installment.