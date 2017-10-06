Has any franchise surprised quite like John Wick in recent memory? What initially seemed like a straightforward action movie with a star who seemed to be on the decline became one of the greatest action movies in modern memory and one of the most satisfying sequels, to top it all off. Luckily, the movies have done well financially as well, so John Wick Chapter 3 is happening. Not much has been revealed about the movie yet, but Keanu Reeves has just provided us with a little update.

Keanu Reeves was at New York Comic Con in order to promote his upcoming movie Replicas. However, he did take some time to talk about other projects that are in the works. One such project is John Wick 3, which was recently given a May 17, 2019, release date. While answering a fan question, Keanu Reeves revealed that, in something of a flipped script from the first two movies, his famed assassin John Wick is going to be in trouble in John Wick: Chapter 3. Here's what he had to say about it.

"John Wick. John Wick's in trouble! So we've been working on it and I think we have some good ideas. Yeah, some really good ideas. But John's in trouble. Hopefully we can start shooting that next year. Chad and I thought it was hard to make a second one. And now we're like...a third one?!"

Anyone who watched John Wick: Chapter 2 shouldn't find the idea of John being in trouble in John Wick 3 to be much of a surprise, given how the John Wick sequel ended. But it could be something interesting to play with. Even though John Wick has had to overcome a lot in the first two movies, he's generally been on top of things and, even in the worst case scenario, he found a way to get the job done. However, the idea of him actually being in trouble and not ahead of the curve in the third movie could provide us with something a little different.

Keanu Reeves also mentions that he's working with director Chad Stahelski, who helmed the second movie and co-directed the first movie with David Leitch. Lionsgate has yet to confirm whether or not Stahelski will return to direct John Wick: Chapter 3, but it seems like a safe bet that he will. This is going to be the conclusion to Wick's story, so it would be nice to see the man who helped make this franchise what it is across the finish line.

Whatever the story may be, Lionsgate has a lot of confidence in John Wick 3, as they've given it a premium summer 2019 release date. If they can pull it off, this could wind up being one of the better trilogies we've seen in the modern era. If you want to see more from Keanu Reeves from New York Comic Con, you can head on over to IGN.