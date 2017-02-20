Movie studios are on an endless quest for their next big franchise, but sometimes they come from a very unexpected place. Such is the case with John Wick, an unlikely hit as an under-the-radar action movie starring Keanu Reeves that was released in 2014. The sequel, John Wick: Chapter 2, has already done well enough to be considered a success, meaning that Lionsgate has themselves a successful action franchise. So, what could John Wick 3 be about? Keanu Reeves and director Chad Stahelski have some ideas.

Warning: there are minor spoilers ahead for John Wick: Chapter 2. Both Keanu Reeves and Chad Stahelski were recently guests on the Empire Podcast. At one point, the conversation turned toward John Wick 3, should that wind up happening, and what the movie could be about. Here is what Keanu Reeves suggested could take place in the possible sequel's opening sequence.

"I think the opening of the film should be Wick just trying to escape from New York. Literally trying to get off the island. Maybe he asks [Lawrence Fisburne's character] the Bowery King for help. Maybe John Leguizamo comes and helps me out. "John, I can't do it, you're excommunicado!" Maybe the High Table shows up. And then the High Table starts firing guns. And then maybe this kind of thing starts to happen between the High Table and Continental? Maybe John is the activator of this confrontation, and perhaps there's a war? Wouldn't that be awesome?!"

Those who have seen John Wick 2 can acknowledge that what Reeves is suggesting for the opening of John Wick 3 makes perfect sense. It is also nice that he seems pretty enthusiastic about it. Director Chad Stahelski, who started out his career as a stunt coordinator and transitioned into directing for the first John Wick, wasn't willing to get very specific about what he'd like to see in John Wick 3. He did explain how he would like to expand the mythology of that universe, at least in vague terms. Here is what he had to say.

"I'd say, if we were so lucky to continue the series, I'd like to expand the world maybe another 25%. But then I'd like to go deeper into the world that people already know, another 50%."

At the moment, it looks like Chad Stahelski and Keanu Reeves are probably going to get their chance to make John Wick 3. John Wick: Chapter 2 has already grossed $93 million worldwide after just 10 days of release. That is already enough to best the entire gross of the original John Wick, which made $88 million during its entire theatrical run in 2014. Chad Stahelski has enough to keep him busy in the meantime, since he is attached to direct the Highlander reboot and recently expressed interest in directing a future James Bond movie, but he sounds like he would make the time for John Wick 3 when the time comes. You can check out John Wick: Chapter 2 is in theaters now.