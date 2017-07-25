Atomic Blonde is gearing up to hit theaters and word on the street is that it is pretty awesome. Some have taken to calling it "Blonde Wick," which seems pretty appropriate considering that director David Leitch co-directed the original John Wick and that both movies feature similarly excellent action choreography. The question that naturally has come to some is whether or not John Wick and Atomic Blonde will ever crossover?

David Leitch recently spoke with Screen Rant during the promotional tour for Atomic Blonde and was asked about a possible crossover with John Wick. Somewhat surprisingly, he wouldn't rule it out, but he also seems more generally interested in the idea of doing an action movie with stars Charlize Theron and Keanu Reeves. Here's what he had to say about it.

"(Laugh) It would be great! I get this question once in a while, and I think it's just more their time period lines. I would absolutely do it. Maybe there's a time we see versions, or there's uh, you know, the other real fantasy is that maybe there's a project with both, that a new idea. You know, that Charlize and Keanu could..., a story that we could have with the same action space and we can see them either partner up or go toe to toe."

Charlize Theron has been dipping her toes more into the action world these days between Mad Max: Fury Road, The Fate of the Furious and now Atomic Blonde. As for Keanu Reeves, he has done action throughout his career, but John Wick managed to totally revive his career in a big way. Assuming that Atomic Blonde performs at the box office, it isn't hard to imagine that they would both be up for joining forces, or going toe-to-toe, in an action movie from the director that they both worked with in David Leitch. But there are some complications to consider.

For one, Atomic Blonde takes place in 1989 and the John Wick movies take place in present day. That means, unless they wanted to go all sci-fi about it, the two franchises couldn't really crossover in their current iterations. One possibility would be to have a younger John Wick do a movie set in the 90s who either teams up with Charlize Theron's character from Atomic Blonde or has to fight her for some reason. That would mean that Keanu Reeves probably wouldn't be able to play the role in that situation, which would take away a lot of the appeal. Or maybe they could use some of that fancy Benjamin Button technology to de-age him? But that sounds expensive and possibly a little silly.

The more realistic and possibly more tantalizing option is to just create a new original story that would feature both Charlize Theron and Keanu Reeves doing their thing in a high-octane action movie from David Leitch, who co-directed the first John Wick with Chad Stahelski. Both directors have since moved on. Leitch is currently directing Deadpool 2 and Stahelski is working on John Wick 3 as well as the Highlander reboot. So they're both busy. Maybe once those projects wrap up they could start dreaming up this awesome sounding project? We can only hope.