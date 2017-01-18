It's been six whole days since the last footage from John Wick Chapter 2 was released, in the form of an action-packed TV spot where John Wick promises to kill everyone who comes after him. If you're in desperate need of a Wick fix, then we have you covered with the first clip from this upcomign action sequel, in theaters February 10. While we don't get to see the title character spring into action, we do get another glimpse of his new dog along with the returning Continental Hotel concierge, Charon (Lance Reddick).

The clip debuted on Lionsgate's YouTube, which shows Keanu Reeves as the title character, walking into the Continental Hotel with his rescue dog. You may recall that the first John Wick 2 photo showed the title character walking over New York City's Brooklyn Bridge with the same pit bull he picked up at the very end of John Wick. Many fans rejoiced that the dog was in fact alive, since the death of the hitman's first dog, given to him by his late wife (Bridget Moynihan), is what sets him on a killing spree. Producer Basil Iwanyk was asked about whether or not the dog will be killed, only teasing that fans will see what happens to him, and that "it's great." Keanu Reeves has also hinted that this dog will not be killed, so we'll have to wait and see what the filmmakers have in store for this new pooch.

Original John Wick stars Ian McShane (Winston), John Leguizamo (Aurelio), Bridget Moynahan (Helen), Thomas Sadoski (Jimmy) and Lance Reddick (Charon) have returned to reprise their roles. New cast members include Riccardo Scamarcio as the new villain, Laurence Fishburne as an assassin known as The Bowery King, Common, Ruby Rose and Peter Stormare. Ian McShane revealed in his interview this summer that John Wick killed a Russian gangster, and now there is a contract out on his life. Director Chad Stahelski has teased that the movie has twice as much action as the first, and that this story explores more of the assassin's underworld that centers around the Continental Hotel.

Keanu Reeves returns in the sequel to the 2014 hit as legendary hitman John Wick who is forced to back out of retirement by a former associate plotting to seize control of a shadowy international assassins' guild. Bound by a blood oath to help him, John travels to Rome where he squares off against some of the world's deadliest killers. Lionsgate has set a February 10, 2017 release date for John Wick 2, which will go up against Universal's Fifty Shades Darker and Warner Bros.' The LEGO Batman Movie. This could be one of the first huge box office weekends of the year, with three movies in wide release that extend popular franchises.

After directing John Wick with David Leitch, Chad Stahelski directs John Wick: Chapter 2 solo, working from a script by original John Wick writer Derek Kolstad. The directors agreed to part ways momentarily, in an effort to divide and conquer, with Chad Stahelski directing John Wick 2 and David Leitch directing The Coldest City, starring Charlize Theron and James McAvoy, which is slated for release later this year. Take a look at the first clip from John Wick: Chapter 2, as we get ready for the February 10 release date.