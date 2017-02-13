Sequels are a very tricky thing. A lot of times, they simply can't live up to the original movie, but John Wick: Chapter 2 was able to dodge that bullet, so to speak. By most accounts, the movie is at least as good as the first John Wick and at the very least, there is an equally impressive body count stacked up by Keanu Reeves. So, just how many people did he kill in John Wick 2? Well, we're glad you asked, because someone took the time to figure that out and now we have a very awesome infographic to show us all of those kills.

Fair warning, this infographic and this article will contain minor spoilers for John Wick: Chapter 2. The folks over at Visu decided to put together an incredibly impressive and very detailed infographic in honor of the release of John Wick 2 that shows how many people he killed in the movie and how he killed them, in sequential order. Spoiler alert; there are a ton of headshots. 104 to be exact. Here is the official synopsis for John Wick: Chapter 2.

"Keanu Reeves returns in the sequel to the 2014 hit as legendary hitman John Wick who is forced to back out of retirement by a former associate plotting to seize control of a shadowy international assassins' guild. Bound by a blood oath to help him, John travels to Rome where he squares off against some of the world's deadliest killers."

Interestingly enough, the infographic reveals that John Wick doesn't need a single bullet to kill the first 11 guys that go down in John Wick: Chapter 2, as he either dispatches them with his car or his bare hands. Or in one case, a rope. However, after that initial sequence, Keanu Reeves gets back to work with his weapon of choice, which happens to be a glock. He also makes very good use of an AR-15 assault rifle and a Benelli M4 shotgun. Perhaps most importantly, he did get two kills with a pencil in John Wick 2, which is something that we heard he was capable of doing in the first movie. That was one of many great things director Chad Stahelski was able to do in this sequel that made it work so well.

At the end of the day, John Wick fired 302 shots with an 80.1 percent rate of accuracy that amounted to 128 total kills. That dwarfs the still impressive 77 people he killed in the first movie, which he did after a Russian punk killed his dog. The moral of the story is don't piss off John Wick. John Wick: Chapter 2 stars Keanu Reeves, Ian McShane, John Leguizamo, Bridget Moynahan, Thomas Sadoski, Lance Reddick, Riccardo Scamarcio, Laurence Fishburne, Common and Ruby Rose.

Chad Stahelski directed the movie solo this time around, after co-directing with David Leitch on the first movie. John Wick 2 is in theaters now. Be sure to check out the infographic for yourself below.