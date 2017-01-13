After achieving cult hit status in the fall of 2014, Keanu Reeves and the team behind John Wick are bringing this hitman with a heart of gold back to the big screen next month in John Wick: Chapter 2. Just one day after the new John Wick 2 TV spot debuted, Lionsgate released a new poster today, showing that John Wick is in fact "relit," with Keanu Reeves' character literally "smoking," as he prepares for another murderous rampage. We only have a few weeks left until this action-packed sequel hits the big screen, so hopefully we'll get even more footage between now and then.

This new "relit" poster, which debuted on Twitter earlier today, is seemingly paired with yesterday's TV spot, which was also dubbed "relit." The original John Wick completely flew under the radar upon its release in the fall of 2014, but it was widely beloved by the critics, with an 85% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and fans embraced Keanu Reeves' title character as well, although it didn't shatter any records at the box office. John Wick only earned $43 million domestically and $86 million worldwide, which aren't terribly impressive numbers on their own, but they're more impressive when you take into account that it was produced for just $20 million and it wasn't heavily promoted. Still, even if this sequel bests its predecessor, it has a tough road ahead.

John Wick 2 will have plenty of competition on February 10, 2017, going up against two high-profile projects. Also opening on that day is Universal's steamy sequel Fifty Shades Darker and Warner Bros.' The Lego Movie spinoff The LEGO Batman Movie. While John Wick opened with just $14.4 million in the fall of 2014, the predecessors of John Wick 2's competitors put up much bigger numbers. Fifty Shades of Grey took in $85.1 million in February 2015, while The LEGO Movie earned $69 million in February 2014. Naturally, this doesn't bode well for John Wick 2, since the R-rated sequel doesn't have as big of a following, it seems, but it also could be the perfect movie to provide a box office upset.

Keanu Reeves returns in the sequel to the 2014 hit as legendary hitman John Wick who is forced to back out of retirement by a former associate plotting to seize control of a shadowy international assassins' guild. Bound by a blood oath to help him, John travels to Rome where he squares off against some of the world's deadliest killers. Original John Wick stars Ian McShane (Winston), John Leguizamo (Aurelio), Bridget Moynahan (Helen), Thomas Sadoski (Jimmy) and Lance Reddick (Charon) have returned to reprise their roles. It's worth noting that a viral website debuted last month that takes fans inside the now-iconic Continental Hotel, a hangout for assassins. Keanu Reeves revealed in an interview last year that director Chad Stahelski and writer Derek Kolstad really listened to the fans, and learned that they wanted to know more about the Continental Hotel and the assassins found within this facility, with the actor stating that this world gets opened up a lot in the sequel.

While we only have a few weeks left until John Wick: Chapter 2 hits theaters, the filmmakers and producers are already hard at work on John Wick 3. Director Chad Stahelski said during a New York Comic Con interview that Lionsgate has asked him to come up with ideas for the third installment. The director teased that Ian McShane's Winston and Lance Reddick's Charon, the manager of the Continental Hotel, will be a "big part" of the sequel, which likely means fans will learn even more about the Continental Hotel and this underworld of assassins. While we wait for more on John Wick 3, check out the new John Wick: Chapter 2 poster below.