It's fairly common for the Honest Trailers team to revisit an original movie, the week before a sequel arrives, to get fans ready for the follow-up. This week's Honest Trailer delves into the 2014 cult classic John Wick, just days before the highly-anticipated sequel John Wick 2 hits theaters on February 10. While these Honest Trailers are often heavy on the negativity, this is one of the few Honest Trailers that doesn't tear the movies to shreds, not too much, at least.

The Screen Junkies crew debuted this new video today, which begins with a tagline that is a bit too long, but still hilarious nonetheless: "They stole his car. They killed his dog. Now he's gonna kill 76 people, who worked for the dad of the kid who killed it." For those who still haven't seen the original John Wick yet, it's a rather thorough description of this throwback action movie, with narrator Jon Bailey comparing this movie to action classics like Max Max, Death Wish and Leon: The Professional. This movie combines the "no-nonsense revenge movies of the past," with some incredible production value.

Jon Bailey also points out that this is one of the few action movies in recent memory to forgo the use of quick-cut editing and "shaky-cam" fight scenes, a notion he uses to poke fun at an oft-derided sequence in Taken 3, where there are an exorbitant amount of cuts used to show Liam Neeson's Bryan Mills simply climbing a fence. The narrator also points out that this is Keanu Reeves' eighth and best character named John, and that after this heinous crime against him, John Wick turns "the entire world into a game of Call of Duty."

One of the few things the narrator does genuinely poke fun at is the assassin's underworld, which has its own clean-up service, hotel (Continental Hotel), bar, health care, car service and even an assassin's jazz band, pointing out that everyone is "way too comfortable" around dead bodies. He also makes fun of Alfie Allen, who plays Losef Tarasov, the man who killed his dog and stole his car, while comparing this character to his Game of Thrones character Theon Greyjoy. The final jab, though, is at Keanu Reeves himself, with the narrator pondering whether the actor can finally make a sequel to a beloved action film that doesn't suck, a not-so-subtle jab at The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions.

After John Wick: Chapter 2 hits theaters this weekend, many fans will be waiting to hear if the rumored John Wick 3 will move forward. There has also been talk of a John Wick prequel TV series moving forward, which would explore the title character's life as an assassin, and what he did to leave it all behind. While we wait for John Wick: Chapter 2 to hit theaters on February 10, take a look at this John Wick Honest Trailer below.