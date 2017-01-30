Starbreeze and Lionsgate today announced that the highly anticipated VR first-person shooter John Wick Chronicles for the HTC Vive virtual reality headset will be released on the digital distribution platform Steam on February 9. Available to pre-order now at $19.99, John Wick Chronicles gives players the opportunity to explore the iconic Continental Hotel and tasks them with assassinating seemingly unbeatable targets that only John Wick himself could handle. The game was created by Lionsgate and Starbreeze in collaboration with Grab Games, Big Red Button and GameCo.

It is inspired by Lionsgate's hit movie John Wick, starring Keanu Reeves, and its sequel, John Wick: Chapter 2, which hits theaters February 10, 2017. John Wick Chronicles lets you play as the legendary assassin John Wick, allowing you to pick up his iconic weapons and head into the world of hired guns, all in virtual reality. In John Wick Chronicles you'll dive into a whole new way to experience the action, as you'll be a part of it, and not just someone who holds the controller. Enter the Continental Hotel, and pick up your first mission. More information about the game is available at JohnWickVR.com

By pre-ordering John Wick Chronicles, fans will receive a complementary copy of Payday 2 featuring John Wick as a playable character as well as the upcoming John Wick Weapon Pack DLC for Payday 2. This game will allow fans to explore the John Wick universe and immerse yourself by interacting with characters and visiting different locations. For the first time ever, experience John Wick in virtual reality using smooth, simple and intuitive controls that are easy to learn but hard to master.

John Wick Chronicles features intense combat gameplay where your ability to dodge and cover is key. For a legendary assassin such as John Wick, everything from Handguns and Grenades to Sniper Rifles and SMGs are available. John Wick Chronicles features challenging boss fights in virtual reality. This game will be released just one day before John Wick: Chapter 2 hits theaters on February 10. In this next chapter following the 2014 hit, legendary hitman John Wick (Keanu Reeves) is forced back out of retirement by a former associate plotting to seize control of a shadowy international assassins' guild. Bound by a blood oath to help him, John travels to Rome where he squares off against some of the world's deadliest killers.

Starbreeze is an independent creator, publisher and distributor of high quality entertainment products. With studios in Stockholm, Paris and Los Angeles, the company creates games and other virtual reality entertainment products, based on proprietary design and licensed content. Starbreeze's most recent games include Payday 2, the upcoming John Wick VR shooter and upcoming survival co-op FPS Overkill's The Walking Dead. Under its publishing initiative, Starbreeze has together with Canadian studio Behaviour Digital successfully launched horror thriller Dead by Daylight. Starbreeze has set out to develop truly immersive virtual reality experiences, by integrating software and hardware in its StarVR® head mounted display, to be produced together with Acer, displaying a unique field of view and a mission to bring top-end VR to large audiences. Together with IMAX, Starbreeze aspires to dominate the location based VR market with the IMAX VR centers, set to premiere in its first location in Los Angeles during 2017. Starbreeze has also released the first images from John Wick Chronicles which you can take a look at below to get ready for this game, and the highly-anticipated John Wick 2, in theaters February 10.