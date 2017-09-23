It's all really happening. Warner Bros. is bringing the Harley Quinn Vs. the Joker movie to the big screen and Margot Robbie has an idea about just how she wants it all to end. The toxic relationship can't end well for the villainous couple, but you never know. If anybody can make a dysfunctional relationship work, it has to be the Clown Prince of Crime. While it's not entirely clear when we'll see the Joker and Harley Quinn movie, Robbie has decided that things can't work out well for the couple.

While talking to FemaleFirst U.K. to promote her upcoming I, Tonya movie, the 27-year old Robbie was also asked about the romance between the Harley Quinn and the Joker on the big screen. When asked whether the movie would have a happy ending, Robbie had an interesting take on the story. The actress had this to say.

"Their love story has to end in flames! It has to, it just wouldn't be right."

Robbie's hypothesis definitely makes the most sense, but you never know, Warner Bros. and the DCEU could throw out a major curve ball, which is something that they have been really good at doing lately.

Margot Robbie recently revealed that the Joker and Harley Quinn movie will be a "love story" and mentioned that she is a "sucker" for a good love story. While that may be true, the love between Joker and Quinn will have to be anything but a "good" love story. Robbie apparently knows this better than anybody and shared some more thoughts regarding the villainous love story. Robbie explains.

"I'm personally a sucker for a love story. In any iteration. I think people enjoy seeing two characters who, in Harley and Joker's case, would die for one another. It's kind of romantic in a messed up way."

Sources close to the movie have called it a "twisted love story," like "When Harry Met Sally on Benzedrine." That description seems to adequately describe what we could end up seeing on the big screen when the movie is released. It has been semi-announced that Suicide Squad 2 will be the next time that we see the Joker and Harley Quinn together and then their standalone movie afterwards. Jared Leto, who plays the Joker has said in the past how much he enjoyed working with Margot Robbie, saying "she is one of the best actresses I've ever worked with." The chemistry between the two actors might have been the only redeeming quality of Suicide Squad.

There has not been an official announcement for a release date for the Joker and Harley Quinn movie, but it is assumed that Suicide Squad 2 will be seen first as the script is currently being written by Gavin O'Connor who is also directing the sequel as well. In other Joker news, it appears as if the script for the standalone Joker Origin story has been completed. That particular movie will take place outside of the DCEU and will have a new actor stepping up to play a young Joker.