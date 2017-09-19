Harley Quinn Vs. the Joker is definitely happening. And while David Ayer had some fun last week sharing an old image from Suicide Squad that showed Harley in her Jester outfit, and got everyone speculating about his return as a director, it sounds like writer/directors Glenn Ficarra and John Requa might actually be taking on this iteration of the two characters. Out promoting Goodbye Christopher Robin, Margot Robbie confirmed that she's also heard that this director duo is on board for the super villain spin-off.

As nice as anyone wants to be to DC Films, there's no denying that their impending DCEU slate is an outright mess. There are movies in development all over the place, but none are a sure thing. We've heard that Shazam, which is technically a New Line movie, will be the next to go into production after Aquaman. And from there it is anyone's guess. But we're definitely getting multiple movies featuring both Harley Quinn and The Joker. But which comes first? We're still a little in the dark on that front.

A few weeks ago, it was rumored that writer/directors Glenn Ficarra and John Requa are in talks for Harley Quinn and Joker, or whatever the movie winds up being called. That puts David Ayer out of the running. Margot Robbie says she's heard that they are definitely coming aboard while speaking with Coming Soon. And she's happy about that decision.

Margot Robbie has worked with Ficarra and Requa two times before. She collaborated with the partners on the heist thriller Focus, which paired Robbie with Suicide Squad co-star Will Smith, and Whiskey Tango Foxtrot, where she starred alongside Tina Fey. When asked about the pair boarding Harley Quinn and The Joker, she had this to say.

"I heard that too. They're great! It's fun working with a directing duo, and I love them. I've obviously done two films with them so I think they're just brilliant. I'm personally a sucker for a love story. In any iteration. I think people enjoy seeing two characters who, in Harley and Joker's case, would die for one another. It's kind of romantic in a messed up way."

While not a lot has been revealed about Harley Quinn & The Joker, it has previously been compared to Natural Born Killers, and will revolve around two complete psychopaths who are in love. Some believe that this standalone spinoff won't happen until after Suicide Squad 2 but there are varying reports. Margot Robbie will be onboard Harley Quinn and Joker as an executive producer.

Suicide Squad 2 and Harley Quinn and Joker aren't the only two movies currently in development that feature these characters. DC Films is committed to making Gotham City Sirens with or without director David Ayer. And The Hangover director Todd Phillips is making a Joker origin movie with Martin Scorsese producing. While Margot Robbie has heard that Glenn Ficarra and John Requa are writing and directing Harley Quinn and The Joker, that hasn't been confirmed by anyone at Warner Bros. And she may have just heard it through the rumor mill like the rest of us.