Karen Gillan appeared at the Florida SuperCon over the weekend, where she said she wants to play The Joker in a future DCEU movie if given the chance. The actress, best known for her role as Nebula in Guardians of the Galaxy, also revealed some information about the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War and Nebula's role. It turns out that we are going to see a darker backstory for the character and that she will confront her adopted father Thanos in "an emotional explosion."

During a Q&A sessions at SuperCon over the weekend, CBR reports that Gillan was asked if there were any roles outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that she would like to play. Much to the surprise of the audience, she chose Batman's archenemy, the Joker. Gillan had this to say.

"Oh, can I say something DC? OK, I'm going to say something DC, and I'm going to play the Joker. Maybe a female Joker."

Now for some, this may seem impossible for a female Joker to show up in the DCEU. That is, unless Jared Leto drops out of playing the character. But there is a precedent already set, which may play out in the upcoming Flashpoint movie. When Gillan was informed of the story of Flashpoint she became excited. She then said this.

"This is my calling! Somebody make a call for me and tell them that I'm available."

Warner Bros. announced the Flashpoint movie at San Diego Comic-Con last month, much to the surprise to everybody. In addition to being a main story for the Flash, the comic series was also used as a way to reboot the comic universe for other characters including Batman and The Joker. When the Flash travels back in time to save his mother, he alters the fabric of time, changing the backstory of the Wayne family. Bruce Wayne ends up being killed and his father, Thomas Wayne, becomes Batman while his mother, Martha Wayne goes insane after the incident and turns into The Joker.

Though Karen Gillan was unaware of a female Joker, there could very well be a female version of the Clown Prince of Crime in the upcoming Flashpoint movie. Lauren Cohan portrayed Martha Wayne in Batman v Superman, but it is unclear if she will portray Martha in Flashpoint, so maybe Gillan could get her shot. We all know that The Walking Dead's Jeffrey Dean Morgan has been itching to play the Caped Crusader for some time and he may get his chance as well since he portrayed Thomas Wayne in Batman v Superman.

Karen Gillan would make an interesting choice to play The Joker, but at this time it is not clear if Lauren Cohan will reprise her role or if that part of the Flashpoint story will even be touched upon. Gillan can now be seen in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, which just hit VOD and is about to be released on Blu-ray on August 22nd. We'll get to see Nebula on the big screen again on May 4th, 2018 when Avengers: Infinity War hit theaters. It isn't known where the Joker may return next, with some suspecting he might appear in Gotham City Sirens or the Batgirl movie. There have also been rumors of a Joker Vs Harley Quinn movie, but that hasn't been confirmed by DC and Warner Bros. at this time.