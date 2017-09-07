Jared Leto recently revealed that he was just as "confused" as the rest of us when Warner Bros. announced a standalone Joker Origin Movie that would not have him portraying a young Joker. Warner Bros. has also officially announced that there is a Joker and Harley Quinn movie in the works, but we're getting a sequel to Suicide Squad first, which will see The Accountant director, Gavin O'Connor, take over the screenwriting responsibilities as well as directing the project. Filming isn't expected to start on Suicide Squad 2 until fall 2018, but Leto is expected to have a pretty full plate of Joker material in the next few years, just not in the origin story.

It was reported last week that Warner Bros. is actively pursuing Leonardo DiCaprio to play the Joker in the origin story, but that just seems like a really crazy long shot to see DiCaprio jump head first into that project. The initial report also quoted sources close to the project saying that Jared Leto was "shocked and upset" by the announcement from Warner Bros. and it seemed like the actor really didn't have any idea that the studio was planning to try a Joker project outside of the DCEU. It seems that the sources were correct this time around, though the actor does not go into detail.

On Demand Entertainment recently spoke to Leto about the Joker situation over at Warner Bros. He had this to say.

"I'm a little confused too, but yeah, there are a couple of things happening in the DC world and I loved the Joker, he's a great character, a really fun character to play. It's a big universe and when you play the Joker, there's no ownership there. You have the honor of holding the baton for a little while and then passing it off. But there are other films in development and I'm excited to see what comes from them."

Leto, while originally taken aback from the recent announcements, seems to be looking forward to suiting up again for Suicide Squad 2 and the Joker and Harley Quinn standalone movie. Overall, the actor seems openly positive with the decision now and is really just looking forward to the future.

Warner Bros. and DC are in the early stages of developing a Joker origin movie, which The Hangover's Todd Phillips will direct and Martin Scorsese will reportedly produce, though he is not officially attached just yet. It has been heavily rumored that Scorsese is being used to lure Leonardo DiCaprio to the project, but that just seems a little too easy. Then there is the Joker and Harley Quinn movie, which is expected to star Leto and his Suicide Squad co-star Margot Robbie who is also set to produce the standalone movie.

Who knows what's going on at Warner Bros.? Next week they might just announce a Harley Quinn standalone movie outside of the DCEU as well. At this rate, anything is possible for the studio. Let's just hope that all of these announcements come into fruition and turn into game changers instead of a heap of chaos. For now, the next time that we'll see Jared Leto as the Joker will be for Suicide Squad 2, which is set to begin production late next year. In the meantime, check out what Leto had to say about the Warner Bros. announcement below.